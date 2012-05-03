End of an era: Mrs. Dewson’s Hats closes

Posted on May 3, 2012 by editors

By THOMAS REYNOLDS

For the first time in almost four decades, Mrs. Dewson’s Hats at 2050 Fillmore Street wasn’t open in the days leading up to Easter, which is typically prime time for hat buyers.

A few days later a sign went up in the window telling the news: After 37 years, Mrs. Dewson’s Hats was closing. And on Sunday afternoon, April 29, the last hats were sold, the final goodbyes said and the doors closed on a prime piece of Fillmore history.

“It’s a sad day,” said Glenn Mitchell, nephew of owner Ruth Garland Dewson. “We’ve been fighting it off for a while.” Mitchell has been overseeing the shop since his aunt checked herself into an assisted living facility two years ago.

“I’ve been crying ever since I heard,” Ruth Dewson said the next day, sitting in a wheelchair in the top-floor lounge at AgeSong, her new home in Hayes Valley. “I’ve had a good time on Fillmore Street and I don’t want to give it up. Why should I die when all these other assholes are still alive?”

Time and circumstances have taken their toll on Mrs. Dewson, who suffers from dementia, rheumatoid arthritis and other physical ailments. Dwindling finances are another problem.

A few days after Easter her nephew and her landlord, David Kaplan, came to visit and suggested she close the shop and sell the two years remaining on her lease. “He got her to see the value of it,” Mitchell said. “It’s a move of necessity.” Mrs. Dewson, still feisty, was reluctant. But she agreed to take her landlord’s advice. “He’s looking out for me,” she said. “He always has.”

She acts less kindly toward Mitchell, her sister’s son, who has had the difficult job of commuting regularly from Texas during the past two years to keep the hat shop running and look after the affairs of his Aunt Ruth.

The youngest of 10 children born in Paris, Texas, to Willie and Elgie Garland, she ran away from home when she was 14 to live with a sister in Los Angeles. She was there for many years, working for the telephone company.

Eventually she made her way up to San Francisco and decided to open a hat store on Fillmore Street.

“I came from a hat family,” she said. “My father wore hats every day of his life. It seemed like there was a need for a hat shop.”

It was a different neighborhood then. She was warned by the landlord when she proposed to open a hat shop: “Mr. Kaplan said, ‘You know you gotta carry a gun . . . this is the ghetto.’ ”

Mrs. Dewson, Mr. Kaplan and Fillmore Street all prospered. She became synonymous with the neighborhood. She invented herself as the Hat Lady and crowned herself the Mayor of Fillmore Street. She palled around with society figures and politicians, most especially former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, for whom she invented the Willie Brim.

“I didn’t have a fancy store — I didn’t need it,” she said. “It was just me. And I enjoyed it for 30-something years.”

Even as she became widely known in San Francisco, she stayed close to her family in Texas. She especially liked her sister Sally Mitchell’s son, Glenn, and brought him out to San Francisco for a couple of high school summers. To him would fall the responsibility of caring for her when she slowed down. It has not been an easy job.

“She’s always been strong and domineering,” he said with a sweet smile. “This store was built on moxie and the strength of a single lady.”

Mitchell, a software engineer, left his wife and kids back home in Dallas while he kept the hat shop afloat and, after several false starts, found an appropriate new home for Mrs. Dewson.

Now that the store has closed, she might move back to Texas. But she’s not ready yet.

“Can you imagine me moving to Dallas? Shit!” she said. “I wouldn’t go to Texas if I had one leg. It’s too small for me.”

But she might.

“I’m keeping my mind open,” she said. “I’ve had a good life, so I can’t complain.”

Her nephew vows to honor her legacy on Fillmore. He has already signed up for a prime spot at the Fillmore Jazz Festival in July, which Mrs. Dewson helped start. And business continues at mrsdewsonshats.com.

“She so wants her name to carry on,” he said, “and I do too.”

VIDEO: Ruth Dewson, the long-reigning Mayor of Fillmore Street, remembers the pivotal role she played in starting the Fillmore Jazz Festival.

  • NOLA_Darling

    Mrs. Dewson was probably the nastiest businessperson I’ve ever met, and the longevity of her store was a testiment to people’s willingness to put up with crap just to be part of a perceived elite group or touch anything associated with celebrity (i.e., Wille Brown shops here). Years ago my ex-boyfriend took his father to her shop because his dad needed a new hat and he figured Mrs. Dewson’s must have nice ones since Willie Brown, the most dapper mayor SF has ever had, shopped there. Needless to say, she treated them like crap and all but insisted they prove they could pay for her overpriced hats before she’d let them look at hats. After he told me that story I never went back, chosing to buy my hats at Saks or Neiman Marcus, which both had better hats that cost less money than anything at Mrs. Dewson’s.

    If I was her nephew, I’d stick her in a home and leave her there without looking at back.

    • lana

      I absolutely agree with you. I saw how she treated customers and i was terrified. I am shocked she stayed in business so long. I am sure her Karma will meet her very soon

  • Coda

    I remember that shop. I was in there with my husband to buy him a hat. The salesperson was told by Dewson, “Don’t spend any time on them.”
    I took my money to the hat guy on Melrose & went a little crazy from the value selection and service.

    • lana

      that is exactly the woman she was…Nasty and ugly

  • STREET TALK

    BOBA GUYS COMING
    TO THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop will be Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally began at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting. But it stopped again almost as quickly.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifted to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    * Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • A new beauty products shop, Space NK, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

    CITY PUTS YOSHI'S
    UP FOR GRABS

    Nearly two years after it went dark, Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant at 1330 Fillmore is still looking for new life.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers — and for local citizens to help choose among the ideas proposed. More information and applications are here.

    To stir up activity in the meantime, the city is offering to lease some of the public areas in the building to community groups. Book here.

