Full House, fuller street

Posted on January 3, 2017 by editors
Fans of the Full House TV show flock to 1709 Broderick Street.

A new sign greets fans of the Full House television show flocking to 1709 Broderick Street.

FOR YEARS, residents of the 1700 block of Broderick Street, between Bush and Pine, have struggled with an overabundance of love from fans of the beloved ’80s sit-com Full House, supposedly set at 1709 Broderick.

When a sequel, Fuller House, was launched last year, the opening credits still showed the Italianate Victorian at 1709, and the daily confluence of fans intensified.

Now neighbors are bracing themselves for what comes next after learning the house has been sold, for $4 million, to Jeff Franklin, the creator and producer of Full House and Fuller House.

“The house came on the market and really, I just thought, I have to buy this house,” Franklin told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s great to have the house in our Full House family and be able to preserve it for the fans.”

On December 2, Franklin hosted a cast party at 1709 Broderick for the second season of Fuller House, which began December 9. Franklin said that after seismic retrofitting and renovation he might use the house for filming or rent it to the public, allowing fans to live there for a few days.

“It’s a shame to let it sit empty,” he said.

Franklin told the Reporter he paid “a ridiculous amount — like $500” to shoot the home in 1987 when the show began.

“We didn’t need to go back there until several years later, but by that point the owners, I guess, had become annoyed with fans coming by and they weren’t in a cooperative mood,” he said. “No one has allowed us to shoot in that house since we did our very first stock shoot back in April of ’87.”

That may change.

“We would take advantage of the fact that I now own the house,” Franklin said, “and we could go up there and shoot some new footage and maybe bring the cast up and shoot with them up there.”

Franklin invited his new neighbors over on November 30, and on December 16 Franklin’s PR rep met with neighbors on the block to hear their concerns. Led by Rudy Muller, the neighbors presented a proposal detailing the “impact of visitors to Full House” — double-parked cars, blocked driveways and blocked access to garages and cars, plus noise, pollution and crime — as well as “suggestions to alleviate problems.”

The neighbors asked that the owner provide special police officers on holidays and weekends, repainted red zones, video surveillance and “a single aesthetically attractive sign,” among other things.

“Daily Full House issues create stress for many residents,” said the proposal, endorsed by 16 neighbors on the block. “Please understand our concerns and act on all the above suggestions as a good neighbor.”

A week later, on Christmas Eve, a large sign was posted in front of the house.

“To the fans of Full House/Fuller House,” the sign says. “We love you! But please respect our nice neighbors and our quiet street,” adding: “Be quick and courteous. Don’t make anyone say, ‘How rude!’ ” — one of the show’s signature lines.

In early January, midday on a weekday, a few neighbors stood together talking on the sidewalk as a gaggle of cars double-parked and pulled into driveways while their occupants ran up the steps of the house for photos.

“I’ll just be a minute…” was a common refrain.

“This is nothing,” said Lisa Depaolis, who lives on the east side of the block facing 1709. “Then the horns start, and then the fingers start flipping.”

“We can’t make these people stop coming,” said Carla Hashagen, who lives two doors north of 1709. “Now we’re just trying to organize.” In the process, she allowed, “We’ve met a lot of neighbors.”

Filed under: Entertainment, Real Estate

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    BOBA GUYS COMING
    TO THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop will be Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally began at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting. But it stopped again almost as quickly.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifted to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    * Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • A new beauty products shop, Space NK, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

    CITY PUTS YOSHI'S
    UP FOR GRABS

    Nearly two years after it went dark, Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant at 1330 Fillmore is still looking for new life.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers — and for local citizens to help choose among the ideas proposed. More information and applications are here.

    To stir up activity in the meantime, the city is offering to lease some of the public areas in the building to community groups. Book here.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta