FOR YEARS, residents of the 1700 block of Broderick Street, between Bush and Pine, have struggled with an overabundance of love from fans of the beloved ’80s sit-com Full House, supposedly set at 1709 Broderick.

When a sequel, Fuller House, was launched last year, the opening credits still showed the Italianate Victorian at 1709, and the daily confluence of fans intensified.

Now neighbors are bracing themselves for what comes next after learning the house has been sold, for $4 million, to Jeff Franklin, the creator and producer of Full House and Fuller House.

“The house came on the market and really, I just thought, I have to buy this house,” Franklin told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s great to have the house in our Full House family and be able to preserve it for the fans.”

On December 2, Franklin hosted a cast party at 1709 Broderick for the second season of Fuller House, which began December 9. Franklin said that after seismic retrofitting and renovation he might use the house for filming or rent it to the public, allowing fans to live there for a few days.

“It’s a shame to let it sit empty,” he said.

Franklin told the Reporter he paid “a ridiculous amount — like $500” to shoot the home in 1987 when the show began.

“We didn’t need to go back there until several years later, but by that point the owners, I guess, had become annoyed with fans coming by and they weren’t in a cooperative mood,” he said. “No one has allowed us to shoot in that house since we did our very first stock shoot back in April of ’87.”

That may change.

“We would take advantage of the fact that I now own the house,” Franklin said, “and we could go up there and shoot some new footage and maybe bring the cast up and shoot with them up there.”

Franklin invited his new neighbors over on November 30, and on December 16 Franklin’s PR rep met with neighbors on the block to hear their concerns. Led by Rudy Muller, the neighbors presented a proposal detailing the “impact of visitors to Full House” — double-parked cars, blocked driveways and blocked access to garages and cars, plus noise, pollution and crime — as well as “suggestions to alleviate problems.”

The neighbors asked that the owner provide special police officers on holidays and weekends, repainted red zones, video surveillance and “a single aesthetically attractive sign,” among other things.

“Daily Full House issues create stress for many residents,” said the proposal, endorsed by 16 neighbors on the block. “Please understand our concerns and act on all the above suggestions as a good neighbor.”

A week later, on Christmas Eve, a large sign was posted in front of the house.

“To the fans of Full House/Fuller House,” the sign says. “We love you! But please respect our nice neighbors and our quiet street,” adding: “Be quick and courteous. Don’t make anyone say, ‘How rude!’ ” — one of the show’s signature lines.

In early January, midday on a weekday, a few neighbors stood together talking on the sidewalk as a gaggle of cars double-parked and pulled into driveways while their occupants ran up the steps of the house for photos.

“I’ll just be a minute…” was a common refrain.

“This is nothing,” said Lisa Depaolis, who lives on the east side of the block facing 1709. “Then the horns start, and then the fingers start flipping.”

“We can’t make these people stop coming,” said Carla Hashagen, who lives two doors north of 1709. “Now we’re just trying to organize.” In the process, she allowed, “We’ve met a lot of neighbors.”

