February 1, 2017
The Vedanta Society's "new temple" at Fillmore and Vallejo.

The Vedanta Society’s “new temple” at Fillmore and Vallejo.

The Vedanta Society of Northern California was founded in 1900 by visiting Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda, who earlier gained fame and admiration at the Chicago Parliament of World Religions in 1893. The society owns two neighborhood landmarks: the “old temple” at 2963 Webster at Filbert, completed in 1905, then further expanded in 1908; and the “new temple” at 2323 Vallejo at Fillmore, dedicated in 1959.

“Vedanta is the oldest of the major living religions of the world,” according to the society’s website. “It affirms that all religions lead to the same truth.” Put simply, this branch of Hinduism underscores the importance and universality of the world’s diverse religions and cultures, and promotes oneness with God.

Under the headline “Arrival of Hindoo Lecturer,” the Chronicle announced on February 23, 1900: “Swami Vivekananda of Bombay, a renowned teacher of the Vedanta philosophy … will remain here for several weeks teaching and lecturing.” The swami’s reputation preceded him to the Bay Area, and within days of his arrival, an estimated 2,000 people attended his lecture at Oakland’s Unitarian Church. Realizing San Franciscans’ intense interest in the Vedanta teachings, Swami Vivekananda arranged for a disciple, Swami Trigunatita, to take up the local post and provide leadership to the fledgling chapter of the society. Under the newly dispatched swami, the society soon began to plan for a permanent meeting place.

Its leaders turned to architect Joseph Leonard to design a building for the lot newly purchased at the southwest corner of Webster and Filbert Streets. The original design was a two-story building influenced by Queen Anne and Edwardian styles — a much less exuberant version of what we see today. Swami Trigunatita and his new temple were pictured beneath the Chronicle headline of January 7, 1906, reading: “San Francisco has First Hindu Temple in the Western World, Vedanta Mission Established Here.”

Using elements of the world’s religious architecture to convey the society’s belief that all religions are true, the architect expanded and elaborated on the building just two years later. While Leonard was the official architect, it seems clear that Swami Trigunatita heavily influenced the design of the vertical addition. The architectural ornament used in the 1908 alterations referred to both old world and eastern precedents. Projecting from this eclectic structure are five distinct domes with European, Moorish, Hindu and Russian influences — and one very reminiscent of those that grace the Taj Mahal. At the upper story, Moorish columns support cusped Mughal arches, forming an arcaded balcony. The effect is extraordinary, and must have been quite a sight in 1908 San Francisco.

Attracting a wide range of curious students to the temple in April 1908, Swami Trigunatita preached at its formal dedication ceremony. His Sunday lectures became very popular, and within a few years, the society’s auditorium was full for his weekly sermons.

Then tragedy struck. Just after Christmas 1914, a lone fanatic, Louis J. Vavra, entered the temple carrying an explosive device, proceeded to the rostrum where Swami Trigunatita was preaching, and detonated it. The bomber’s motive was never fully understood, although it was speculated that he held some sort of grudge against the swami, or was put up to the deed by those who wished the swami ill. Swami Trigunatita later died of injuries he suffered in the explosion, and the event left the temple damaged and the congregants shaken. Nonetheless, the temple was repaired and Swami Prakashananda came to San Francisco by the end of 1915 to lead the society.

The 1920s through the 1940s saw continued growth and engagement of the Vedanta Society. As early as 1941, under the direction of Swami Ashokananda, the society began to contemplate building a new temple. It acquired a lot at the southwest corner of Fillmore and Vallejo and hired architect Henry Gutterson to design a building to fit the hilly parcel. Gutterson was known for his residential work in Alameda and Berkeley as well as his home designs in San Francisco’s St. Francis Woods, Jordan Park and Ingleside Terrace. A Christian Scientist, he also designed a number of California’s Christian Science churches.

Gutterson’s “new temple,” a 1950s throwback to the earlier Art Deco style, was not formally dedicated until 1959, after his death. Stepping up the steep incline of Fillmore Street, the building’s smooth concrete finish is interrupted with pilasters, modified chevron patterns and a tower along the Vallejo Street elevation. The “new temple” featured an extensive library — today open on Sundays or by appointment — and a lovely, mid-block garden that now has curving stairways and paths meandering uphill alongside the neighboring residential buildings.

  • STREET TALK

    CITY FINALLY PUTS
    YOSHI'S UP FOR SALE

    More than two years after it went dark, the huge space at 1330 Fillmore that once housed Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant — and the gallery next door at 1320 Fillmore, the corner space occupied by 1300 on Fillmore restaurant and the public parking garage — are now on the market.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers for the commercial spaces in the Fillmore Heritage Center and have issued a request for proposals, due by April 3.

    "The city encourages proposals that creatively incorporate one or more of the following uses: performing arts, visual/media arts, food and recreation/leisure activities," said the announcement.

    The RFP is available here. Inquiries may be directed to fillmore-heritage-rfp@sfgov.org or 415-554-6475.

    BOBA GUYS OPEN
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally began at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting. But it stopped again almost as quickly.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

