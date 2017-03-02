An honest job

Posted on March 2, 2017 by editors
Luis Garcia on his new job with Mission City Rebar.

Luis Garcia on his new job with Mission City Rebar.

GOOD WORKS | FRANCINE BREVETTI

When Luis Garcia was 13, he thought robbing people was normal. Now, at 22, after multiple incarcerations, he sees working an honest job for a decent living as normal. He turned his head around with the help of the Success Center, a nonprofit at 1449 Webster Street providing vocational and education services for area youth.

Garcia grew up in the Mission District with his widowed mother and three siblings. While he wasn’t in a gang, he and his contemporaries repeatedly accosted people on the street. He says part of the reason he robbed others was that he needed the money. “And for thrills — little dumb stuff,” he says. “My friends were doing the same thing. I grew up thinking it was normal.”

Garcia was in detention on and off at the Juvenile Justice Center. He estimates he was at liberty only about three months during his adolescence. At one point, he was sent to a group home in Pennsylvania where he trained and was certified in welding. He returned to California when he was 18.

He meant to find honest employment, but had no idea how long it would take to make that happen. And he needed money. “So I did some of the same stuff again,” he says.

This time juvenile detention was not in the cards. Since he had been a repeat offender and was 18, he was treated as an adult and sent to jail for nearly four years. He had one strike against him.

“This time it wasn’t so easy. They didn’t treat you so nice,” he says. For 23½ hours a day, there was nothing to do but reflect and read. “They say you’re in a cell, but your mind is free,” Garcia says. He took hope from that snippet of wisdom.

Luckily, he had more than that to keep him going. He had a sweetheart.

While his mother was distressed about his life choices and direction, Magrisel, whom he had known since elementary school, had not given up on him. She wrote him letters and visited once a week. He called her frequently from behind bars. A single mom with a son, Magrisel pressed him to raise his standards and turn his life around.

They married while he was in prison. “My main inspiration was my wife,” he says. “I wanted to be a better role model for her son — our son. When I grew up, I didn’t have a father. He passed away when I was 7. I wish I’d had someone to guide me along the way.”

When Garcia got out of jail last fall, he had successfully reimagined himself. He snagged a minimum wage job in food service with Boudin Bakery. After just a month, he found a better job with Merrell, a purveyor of sport and hiking shoes. He was feeling pretty good about himself. But then Merrell closed and he lost the job.

A friend then introduced him to Western Addition Neighborhood Access Point, one of several programs across the city supported by the Success Center and San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workplace Development. It includes a career center offering job training and placement services.

He hoped the Success Center would help him get a position as a security guard. But since he was already certified as a welder, center manager Patricia Tu thought differently.

“We sat down and talked about his goals,” she says. “Since he was already working, it made sense to find him a better job and a career path.”

And since he was already competent in welding, construction seemed to be a good choice.

Tu notes that construction employers rarely find criminal records as an obstacle to hiring. “All you need is a driver’s license and a clean drug record,” she says. Garcia qualified on both counts.

The Success Center helped him prepare a resume and learn to present himself as employable. He says that was the most valuable part of his experience there.

Then Garcia, after all those years of batting zero, finally found himself in the right place at the right time. One of the weeklong workshops he attended included lectures on math and financial practices, including credit scores. Another speaker, herself an ironworker, addressed the class. Garcia listened attentively.

“Toward the end of her talk, she asked who wanted to be in the union and I raised my hand. I told her I wanted to be an ironworker,” Garcia says. “She made one call that Friday and by Monday I was at the facility in Benicia and by Tuesday I was working.”

Today Garcia is grateful to the Success Center.

He is now working as an apprentice for Mission City Rebar, based in Livermore. His supervisor Greg Yost says Garcia has lots of energy. “We look forward to seeing him get up to the next level quickly,” says Yost.

“I’m super excited,” Garcia says. He envisions a future when he can buy a house, have more children and in a few years become a journeyman, all thanks to the intervention and support of the Success Center.

Even better, after seven years he can appeal to have his record expunged. And then he hopes to go on to firefighter’s school.

“My mother is very happy and proud of me,” he says with a smile.

Liz Jackson-Simpson is the director of the Success Center.

Liz Jackson-Simpson is the director of the Success Center.

“WE COULD SEND THEM TO HARVARD FOR THAT”

When Luis Garcia entered the doors of the Western Addition Neighborhood Access Point last December, he gained entree into a wide array of support systems and services. The program is among those Liz Jackson-Simpson leads under the umbrella called the Success Center San Francisco, which focuses on educating and employing marginalized youth. The center was founded 33 years ago by a group of local superior court judges.

“In San Francisco, over 5,000 young people are habitual chronic truants. Over 60 percent of black and brown youth are failing at the ninth grade level,” says Jackson-Simpson. “It costs over $125,000 a year to house a young person in detention. We could send them to Harvard for that amount of money.”

She stresses that San Francisco needs to invest those dollars more efficiently “with education and job training to ready our young people to go into the job force.”

At a cost of less than $8,000 a year per person, the Success Center provides each needy youth with GED instruction, job training, placement services and intensive case management — as well as help paying for test fees, union dues and wardrobe — plus the use of a computer and fax machine to help with job searches.

Jackson-Simpson says 80 percent of the group’s clients graduate. “We find jobs for people who have never worked at the rate of $15 to $20 an hour,” she says. Last year the Western Addition Neighborhood Access Point placed almost 300 young people in jobs.

TacoBar, at Fillmore and California, is among the neighborhood businesses that have employed clients of the Success Center. And 1300 on Fillmore restaurant has hosted “bootcamps” offering hands-on training in food service.

— FRANCINE BREVETTI

Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Filed under: Good Works

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    CITY FINALLY PUTS
    YOSHI'S UP FOR SALE

    More than two years after it went dark, the huge space at 1330 Fillmore that once housed Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant — and the gallery next door at 1320 Fillmore, the corner space occupied by 1300 on Fillmore restaurant and the public parking garage — are now on the market.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers for the commercial spaces in the Fillmore Heritage Center and have issued a request for proposals, due by April 3.

    "The city encourages proposals that creatively incorporate one or more of the following uses: performing arts, visual/media arts, food and recreation/leisure activities," said the announcement.

    The RFP is available here. Inquiries may be directed to fillmore-heritage-rfp@sfgov.org or 415-554-6475.

    BOBA GUYS OPEN
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally began at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting. But it stopped again almost as quickly.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta