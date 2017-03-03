THE NEIGHBORHOOD LOST another of its corner groceries last year when the century-old London Market at Divisadero and Sacramento closed. This weekend it is being reborn as the sleek and modern Corbeaux’s London Market, a wine and spirits shop.
It’s the brainchild of Kyle Nadeau — who worked at D&M Liquors on Fillmore Street for nearly a decade — and his partner Evan Krow, both of whom live nearby.
The grand opening will come later this month, but it’s “softly open” as of this weekend. “We’ve had a lot of desire from people in the neighborhood wanting to get in here,” says Nadeau.
Still to come: a gourmet deli in the back offering cheese, charcuterie and caviar. It will be operated by the owners of the new Greenbox takeout shop that just opened a block south at California and Divisadero.
