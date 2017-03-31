Carol Field tied tradition to captivating stories

Posted on March 31, 2017 by editors
Carol Field at home in her kitchen on Washington Street.

Carol Field at home in her kitchen on Washington Street.

By MARK FANTINO

My introduction to Carol Field came in the spring of 1997, in the weeks preceding the release party for her book In Nonna’s Kitchen. An informal dinner was planned with dishes from the book, which was at least one part investigative journalism into the secrets and traditions of Italian grandmothers.

The dinner was to be held at Vivande Ristorante in Opera Plaza, and all of us cooks were to page through the house copy of In Nonna’s Kitchen and select recipes that spoke to us. I chose Tuscan Chicken Liver Pâté (Crostini di Fegatini), which was a bewitching concoction of soft-cooked onions, capers, anchovies and chicken livers, all moistened with Vin Santo.

I remember testing a batch. My coworker peered into my pot, squinched up his face and declared: “That’s everything I hate all mixed together.” I disagreed. But livers, like anchovies, will forever fall firmly into two dividing camps: those who think it must be an acquired taste and those, like me, who insist it is instead a required taste. It remains one of my favorite ways to prepare chicken livers, though difficult to talk about without causing some kind of reaction.

What I liked best about Carol Field’s books were the captivating stories she tied into traditions. Carol was one of those rare authors able to combine academic food writing with the occasional recipe. Those are the best kinds of cookbooks — ones that arm you with background knowledge and a much clearer picture than measuring ingredients and a succession of instructions.

Her best known work will forever be The Italian Baker, and rightly so. But my personal favorite is Celebrating Italy. In it, she composes an almanac of foods and traditions linked up with feast days sprinkled throughout the Italian calendar year that celebrate bizarre saints little known to the rest of the world.

The strangest she writes about is perhaps the blood orange festival in Ivrea — the locals’ way of celebrating the town’s freedom from tyranny, led by one brave young girl, the Miller’s Daughter. Ivrea, in the 12th century, practiced the cruel medieval “right” of prima noctis, which allowed the local lord to sleep with a bride on her wedding night. The Miller’s Daughter concealed a knife in her robes and decapitated the unjust lord. The city went into wild revolt, overcoming the guards of the castle, and the streets ran red with blood. The festival consists of the townsfolk pelting one another with blood oranges, which are not grown in Piedmont and must be imported from the south, in a re-enactment of the battle the townspeople waged on the soldiers with stones. In the end, the streets run red with blood orange juice. In the three days over which the festival takes place, the oranges are not used for food at all — only as artillery.

Another of Carol’s recipes I have used as a secret weapon, particularly when I am truly stuck for an idea, is her Marinated Sole with Pine Nuts and Raisins (Sfogi in Soar), also from Celebrating Italy, which she ties in with the July 19 Feast of the Redeemer in Venice.

The recipe dates back to the late 1500s, and is a small part of a larger festival celebrating the end of a particular plague from that period. It is simplicity: very lightly cooked fillets of sole covered and marinated in cooked onions, toasted pine nuts, raisins and vinegar, served either cold or at room temperature.

The book paints a picture of Venetians bobbing up and down in their boats in the Adriatic lagoons snacking on this wonderful and refreshing sole dish. I have used it at picnics to great success as well as in the form of canapés. Every time they are a smash hit, and I have Carol to thank for that.

I didn’t know Carol well. I am not sure she knew my name. But when you spend so much time reading what someone has written, and it speaks to you, inspires you and fills you with enthusiasm, you feel you know the person. I found myself waving hello as she turned from her Washington Street home onto Fillmore and telling her how much I loved her chicken liver recipe or her marinated sole. My enthusiasm always caught her off guard, and I sometimes felt like I was embarrassing her, which was never my intention. I just wanted her to know I thought her work was great.

She always replied shyly and graciously, usually with just a soft-spoken “thank you.”

Filed under: Books, Food, Drink & Lodging

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    BIDS FOR YOSHI'S
    NOW DUE APRIL 24

    More than two years after it went dark, the huge space at 1330 Fillmore that once housed Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant — and the gallery next door at 1320 Fillmore, the corner space occupied by 1300 on Fillmore restaurant and the public parking garage — are now on the market.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers for the commercial spaces in the Fillmore Heritage Center and have issued a request for proposals, due by April 24.

    "The city encourages proposals that creatively incorporate one or more of the following uses: performing arts, visual/media arts, food and recreation/leisure activities," said the announcement.

    The RFP is available here. Inquiries may be directed to fillmore-heritage-rfp@sfgov.org or 415-554-6475.

    BOBA GUYS OPEN
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally begun again at Blue Bottle Coffee. The corner of Jackson & Fillmore has been dark for more than two years.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta