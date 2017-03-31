He makes sculptures that write

Posted on March 31, 2017 by editors
Photographs by Jon Batle

Photographs of Agelio Batle’s graphite sculptures by Jon Batle

ART | CLAIRE CARLEVARO

Twenty-five years ago, I saw a piece of artwork by Agelio Batle at the Hayes Valley gallery owned by the visionary Federico de Vera. I bought the wall sculpture, then went in search of the artist.

Thus began my journey with a man whose creativity is born in spirituality and nurtured by skill: a true seeker, an explorer and a remarkable inspiration. Nature and the human figure are his inspirations. He delights in discovering the potential of unused materials, often castoffs: found photos, plastic milk cartons, discarded reference books.

In addition to his steady creation of unique works, Batle has invented a form of graphite artistry available in many museums and shops, including Hi Ho Silver at 1904 Fillmore Street.

As he began experimenting with graphite in the late 1990s, Batle posed a query: “What if I were to cast a life-size version of my fist? Then a pencil could mimic a hand, and a hand could act as a pencil.”

rabbit

His idea was to transform a conceptual art project into a design that could be replicated and shared. With it, he launched a successful cottage industry and a multi-generational family business. In his San Francisco studio sprouted more artistic shoots: a graphite feather, a bird skull, a cicada, an alligator, a ginkgo, an octopus, a nautilus, a lady slipper orchid — even a pea pod.

“When I work with graphite, I can’t get it out of my head that the material is from the dead,” says Batle. “This non-precious, lustrous mineral is the exhumed remains of plants and animals that perished a million years ago. A bit more pressure and it could have been diamonds — an irony in and of itself.”

Among those involved in creating Batle’s art are his wife Delia and his sons Noa and Nilo.

“From a very young age, my father told me: Anything worth doing is worth doing differently,” says Nilo Batle, now a film student at the California Institute of the Arts.  “At the time, I did not fully understand what he meant and only applied the philosophy to artistic pursuits. As I grow older, I try to apply this philosophy to all aspects of my life.”

olive

Batle’s friend, the writer and teacher Jim LeCuyer, remembers him striving to combine a background in chemistry with his creative talents while developing the graphite compound used in his practical sculptures. The artistically formed pencils charmed buyers at craft shows, and soon Batle and his family had established a network of sellers around the world.

“It’s quite an achievement,” says LeCuyer. “Agelio is proof that intelligent thought creatively applied can not only make a fine life for one person, but for all around him.”

That includes his brother Gil Batle, now working as an artist after a troubled past that included multiple terms in prison.

“Agelio saved my life. Today I’m clean and sober and actually making a decent living with my art and I owe it all to Agelio,” says his brother. “He would hire me and house me, again and again and again. At times it was difficult and frustrating for me to express myself on this art path, but later it became clear when he told me: You can’t just make art, Gil, you have to live it.”

Photograph by John Wilson White

Photograph by John Wilson White

Claire Carlevaro, for many years the owner-director of the Art Exchange Gallery in San Francisco, is the author of the recently published book The Art of Agelio Batle.

Filed under: Art & Design

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    BIDS FOR YOSHI'S
    NOW DUE APRIL 24

    More than two years after it went dark, the huge space at 1330 Fillmore that once housed Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant — and the gallery next door at 1320 Fillmore, the corner space occupied by 1300 on Fillmore restaurant and the public parking garage — are now on the market.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers for the commercial spaces in the Fillmore Heritage Center and have issued a request for proposals, due by April 24.

    "The city encourages proposals that creatively incorporate one or more of the following uses: performing arts, visual/media arts, food and recreation/leisure activities," said the announcement.

    The RFP is available here. Inquiries may be directed to fillmore-heritage-rfp@sfgov.org or 415-554-6475.

    BOBA GUYS OPEN
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally begun again at Blue Bottle Coffee. The corner of Jackson & Fillmore has been dark for more than two years.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta