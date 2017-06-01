AT LONG LAST,

BLUE BOTTLE

Neighbors eager for the special brew from Blue Bottle Coffee — and for new life on the corner of Fillmore & Jackson — are finally about to get what they’ve been not so patiently awaiting for the past two years.

The grand opening is set for Tuesday, June 6. But first they’ll host a Friends & Family Day on Sunday, June 4, and they’re inviting the neighbors to stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a cup of coffee on the house. Pastries and Blue Bottle merchandise will be available for sale, with proceeds going to the Women’s Community Clinic on Fillmore.

In still another sign of new neighborliness, Friends & Family Day will include afogatos made with Blue Bottle espresso and artisanal ice cream from Salt & Straw, which just opened down the street at 2201 Fillmore and is drawing long lines.

YOSHI'S IS

UP FOR GRABS

Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

The groups met in mid-May with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

“We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

BOBA GUYS BOOMING

IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

MORE FOOD AND

DRINK OPTIONS

• Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

• Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

• Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. The liquor license is being transferred to Pacific Standard LLC. Stay tuned for more details.

• In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

• Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

• Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

STILL MORE FASHION,

BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

• Now open: Saje, a natural wellness products store, at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

• 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

• Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

• Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

• Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

• In the former home of Marc Jacobs at Fillmore and Sacramento — at least temporarily — is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that creates small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab has a six-month lease on the space.