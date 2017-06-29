A private guide to modern art

Posted on June 29, 2017 by editors
Jean Halvorsen leads private tours of the SF Museum of Modern Art.

Jean Halvorsen leads private tours of the SF Museum of Modern Art.

CULTURE BEAT | PAM FEINSILBER

For 35 years, Jean Halvorsen has traveled between her home in the neighborhood and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Back when the museum was in the Civic Center, above the Herbst Theater, she volunteered as a docent. In 2000, once the museum was ensconced in its own building south of Market, she was asked to set up a private tour program and hire the guides.

Now she’s one of 15 private guides on staff, each week leading paying groups that select the focus of their tour — whether paintings and sculpture, photography, architecture or, between now and October 9, the just-opened exhibition Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed, featuring 44 paintings by Norway’s most famous artist.

What are the private tours like?

These are one-hour tours led by people with deep art history backgrounds and a light touch. One of the keys to being any kind of guide or docent is getting a feel for what your audience would like, and how much. The clientele is really varied, from boards of trustees of other museums to mothers of Girl Scouts. The guides assess the people in the group and speak to their level of knowledge.

How did you and the other guides prepare for the Munch exhibition before it opened?

I attended a couple of lectures, and we were given images of all the pieces in the exhibition. And we know the layout. Whenever a curator sets up a room, it’s with an eye to making connections among the pieces. With this show, the rooms are devoted to particular topics, such as love or sorrow.

And I’m Norwegian. I’ve been to the Munch Museum in Oslo. Munch’s family story feels a little familiar to me because it’s my family story — I had a rather stern, unkind father — so already I feel I understand Munch.

Most of us know The Scream, but as a progenitor of modernist art, Munch influenced a lot of people. Most of the pieces are from museums in Europe — a lot of things we on the West Coast have never seen. When we view it, we’ll probably be able to see him in the work of artists that followed him.

After imagining it through images and layout, what did you think when you finally saw the exhibition?

It’s sooo much better to stand in front of paintings and feel whether they pull you in, or make you feel off-balance — or even give you chills, as some of these works do. It was a surprisingly visceral experience. I certainly can believe his father told them ghost stories inspired by Edgar Allen Poe.

How did you come to live here?

It was 1971. By chance, I was looking for both a place to live and for a job. The person interviewing me for the job said, “I know someone living in Cow Hollow and looking for a roommate,” and it turned out to be perfect. On top of that, I loved being able to say, “I’m from Cow Hollow.” There’s nothing named Cow Hollow in Manhattan. The day I left New York, it was 103 degrees. I got here and it was 54. I said, “This is my place.”

You’ve seen changes in the neighborhood?

Union Street has turned into sports central — if you want to buy workout clothes, or work out, or buy nutritious food or get a massage. It’s become a theme street. I was driving with someone the other day; he looked out the window and said, “Everyone around here is beautiful.” I said, “Everyone has been working out at SoulCycle.”

It’s strange to be in a place where there used to be boutiquey shops owned by real people, and now the stores all have famous names. It used to be more personal. But I was in the new Blue Bottle Coffee on Fillmore and Jackson the other day. The pastries at the museum used to be made by Caitlin Freeman, the wife of the owner, and most of the pastries at Blue Bottle are hers.

The shoemaker just closed, but the theater — the Clay — is still there, thank heavens. And I really love Fredericksen Hardware. You go in, pat a cat, and then find everything you need.

Filed under: Art & Design

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups met in mid-May with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: Saje, a natural wellness products store, at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta