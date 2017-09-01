Farmers market gets a new boss

Posted on September 1, 2017 by editors
Grant Ike is the new manager of the market — the fourth in the past two years.

Grant Ike is the new manager of the market — its fourth in the past two years.

By FRANCINE BREVETTI

February’s raucous rains may have limited the ingredients you’ve tossed into your summer salad bowl.

The Fillmore Farmers Market is still trying to recoup the fruit and vegetable vendors it lost because of the rising waters on farmland this past winter.

To help lead the resurgence, Grant Ike has been named as the new manager of the market — the fourth since popular founding manager Tom Nichol was removed and later died in 2015.

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill — but I wear a size 14,” says Ike, himself a former nut vendor at other markets.

The Fillmore market currently is home to 10 farms. It lost one farm permanently after the rains and three farmers returned late, offering fewer products than before. The copious rains delayed the spring planting and crops that were expected in May didn’t arrive until June, says Allen Moy, executive director of the Pacific Coast Farmers Market Association, which runs the Fillmore market.

That led some patrons to fear its days might be numbered. Not so, says Moy. “The association is continuing to see this market as stable and growing,” Moy says. “It definitely is not failing.”

The Fillmore market has been in business since 2003 on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Since 2007 it has been located at Fillmore and O’Farrell, and now operates year round.

But its location hampers the market’s success. It has room for 16 vendors, with wiggle room for three or four more. It is hard to expand, Moy says, because the half block it takes up is hemmed in by neighboring driveways.

Ike, the new manager, says he is “working hard” to bring in more vendors. Just the week before, he says, he called 50 farmers to invite them to participate, but reached only two or three. He is especially keen to bring in an avocado vendor. Ike took over the market in July and says he is intent on “rejuvenating” the Fillmore market, along with the others under his supervision on Divisadero and in the Castro.

“I kept seeing them cycle in and out,” Ike says of market managers. “It made me want to be involved in making it work.”

Patrons shopping at the local market often run into their neighbors, as well as their neighbors’ Pomeranians. The market offers shoppers the opportunity to chitchat and rub shoulders while listening to the live jazz combo a stone’s throw away. It also offers them piles of bok choy, strawberries, green beans, an array of olive oils, smoked salmon and cheeses.

Customers say they shop at the Fillmore market because they want to avoid the big supermarkets, feel confident their purchases are as fresh as they can be — and also because they want to schmooze with their neighbors.

Neighbor Juanita Peterson says some prices are lower at the nearby Safeway. “I’m on a fixed income,” she says. But she still comes to the Saturday market for the friendly energy she finds there. “I’ve been living here for 35 years and I come for the music and the community,” she says.

Vendor Georgio Zografos, of California Olives and Olive Oil, says the customers have changed over the years he’s been selling at the Fillmore market. The neighborhood used to be full of families, but today it has more single people, he observes. He makes a greater profit in the outlying farmers markets in the East Bay, he says, but nevertheless appears every other Saturday with his varieties of oils and olives.

J.P. Koheler of Homemade Italian Foods says he likes the market because, “It’s a little community.” But there has been a proliferation of farmers markets in the Bay Area, he says, and “the business got ruined.” Still, he’s at the Fillmore market every Saturday morning, along with Charlie Clark, who sells smoked salmon nearby.

Clark says he is especially fond of the market because he’s a jazz musician himself and his booth is right across from the jazz combo that plays on Saturday mornings.

Filed under: Food, Drink & Lodging

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups have met with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Coming next: Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic.”

    It’s taking over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, whose all-black exterior is turning white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space next door, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta