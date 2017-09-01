Tombonistically speaking, in the key of Bernstein

Posted on September 1, 2017 by editors
Photograph of Nick Platoff by Terrance McCarthy

Photograph of Nick Platoff by Terrence McCarthy

CULTURE BEAT | PAMELA FEINSILBER

Nick Platoff moved here a year ago to join the San Francisco Symphony’s acclaimed brass section, in which he is associate principal trombonist. Only 25, he helps kick off the fall arts season this month, performing in the symphony’s opening night gala on September 14, followed from September 22 to 24 by “Celebrating Bernstein,” four pieces by Leonard Bernstein to honor the centennial of the master conductor and composer’s birth.

Some of Bernstein’s compositions call for more brass than works by other composers — especially his most famous work, which you’ll perform as “Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.”

West Side Story is my favorite of his works, a piece I grew up with. The main solo instruments are violin and trumpet, but it has a few little trombone solos, a couple of little interjections. The thing that’s fun trombonistically is getting to play all this jazzy stuff. He incorporates the big band sound into the orchestra and swings really hard. There’s great variety; it couldn’t have been written without the influences of Schoenberg and Webern. It’s very satisfying music for a trombone player. That should be an amazing program.

A huge part of Bernstein was his Judaism, and the Jewish musical tradition shows up in all kinds of ways in his music, with lots of klezmer-sounding parts. Chichester Psalms is a completely different sound world from West Side Story.

How did you come to play the trombone?

I grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, and when I heard the local high school band playing some kind of James Bond medley, I thought it was the coolest thing I’d ever heard. I was fortunate that my elementary school had a band program. I was a pretty big kid, pretty tall, and I knew my arms would be long enough to reach the fully extended position with the slide. I don’t think every 8-year-old would be able to do it.

When did you know you wanted to stick with it?

I did experiment with other instruments; I played trumpet, and I sang in some rock bands in high school. I got more serious when I was part of a music festival in North Carolina. I was an average 16-year-old kid, interested in lots of things, but when I got to play Mahler’s First Symphony — it is really heavy-duty, extremely passionate, emotional — it was utterly life changing. At that point, I felt I wanted to fully pursue a career as a musician.

Before coming to San Francisco, you played with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas’s New World Symphony in Miami.

Yes, Michael is music director in both places. This is the first city I’ve lived in with strong intentions to stay.

When you rented your place here, did you have to worry about neighbors complaining when you practice?

Rehearsing is an important part of apartment hunting. I made sure to be very upfront with potential landlords: “I’m a professional musician and I need to live in a place where I can practice.” We generally work at night, so my practice is typically 9 to 5, and I signed a lease with a landlord who said it’s never been an issue. But I wrote a letter to all my neighbors and said: “I just moved here; if noise is ever an issue for you, let me know and we’ll work it out.” I’ve had friends who play brass instruments in New York, and the neighbors have called the cops. Thankfully, my neighbors have been really great about it.

When you have time to relax, what are some of your favorite neighborhood places?

Dosa has some of the best Indian food I’ve had in San Francisco. The restaurant is beautiful and smells like heaven, if heaven served Indian food — and I hope it does. The Boom Boom Room is a killer spot. People on the dance floor can get up close and personal with the band. And one of the best things I’ve done this year is attend a concert at the Fillmore; I heard Feist. It’s always fun to spend time in a space where your heroes used to stand. I feel that way every time I play Carnegie Hall, and I felt it when I entered the Fillmore. Maybe I’ll get to play there one day.

Filed under: Music

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups have met with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Coming next: Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic.”

    It’s taking over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, whose all-black exterior is turning white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space next door, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta