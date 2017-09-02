Thieves put a target on Fillmore

Posted on September 2, 2017 by editors

Fillmoresign

By CHRIS BARNETT

A surge in daring grab and run thefts is plaguing Fillmore Street merchants.

Salespeople at upscale fashion boutiques on upper Fillmore say shoplifting has now morphed into blatant thievery and that some fear for their personal safety. Merchants report numerous instances — more than half a dozen in August alone — in which people case a store, wait until staffers are distracted, then scoop up merchandise and dash out.

Police play down the idea of a crime spree.

“I’m not certain there is a dramatic increase in crime,” says Lt. Michael Nevin of Northern Station. “What happens is that once people are talking about it on social media, which is useful, sometimes the stories are repeated over and over again.”

That’s cold comfort for neighborhood retailers, who say they are increasingly on edge.

“Many merchants feel the grab and run crimes are increasing and getting more violent,” says Vas Kiniris, executive director of the Fillmore Merchants Association and the owner of the Zinc Details design shop. “There have been no injuries so far, but employees tell us they feel unsafe in their work environment.”

Sharon Haag, manager of the Lilith boutique at 2029 Fillmore, says the crime is “nonstop.” She tells of a man and woman scanning her store from outside, then walking in, splitting up and suddenly grabbing merchandise before bolting. “I’m paranoid,” she says. “This street is too important. We need protection.”

Lindsay Schutzman, assistant manager of the Sandro boutique at 2033 Fillmore, tells of an “older, disheveled man” stealing a $1,600 leather coat. Then, several weeks later, another person came in to return it for a cash refund, claiming it didn’t fit.

Workers at other neighborhood boutiques, including Intermix, Eileen Fisher, Curve, Scotch & Soda, Mio and Rebecca Minkoff, also report being hit by grab and run thieves in recent weeks.

In late August, a man walked into SpaceNK, the cosmetics shop on the corner of Fillmore and Pine, and slipped a $260 facial product into his jacket.

“He denied it but got hostile, left with it and we hit the panic button,” says the clerk, who did not want to be identified. “The police were here in 10 minutes, but he was gone. There’s just very little police presence on the street.”

A regular “cop on the beat” would be a visible deterrent, Kiniris and other merchants claim.

“We used to have a cop walking around, but not any more,” says Sabrina Lo, manager of the Ralph Lauren boutique, who notes: “Some older men case us from outside, walk in, hide in the blind spots in the store and, when we’re helping other customers, grab a pile of shirts and run out.”

Nevin says Northern District “is adding foot patrols in the entire district and Fillmore is in the discussion.” He says foot patrols are already being deployed in Japantown, on Polk Street and in the Lower Haight. “Northern is adequately staffed,” he says, “but we look forward to more staffing.”

Kiniris, a member of the Community Police Advisory Board, heaps praise on Northern Station. “We congratulate them for the amazing job they do,” Kiniris says. “No other captain and lieutenant have been as attentive to the needs of the merchant community during my 25 years on the street.”

Kiniris says small business retailers on Fillmore are already in crisis due to high rents and the threat from online retailers. “If we have to start hiring security guards, which some stores have done, it only aggravates our costs,” he says.

Northern District officers led the arrest of three men who on August 8 allegedly brandished weapons and robbed the Elite Fine Jewelry shop at 2480 Sacramento Street. The suspects remain in jail.

“My plainclothes officers and investigators were on that immediately,” Northern District Captain John Jaimerena told the merchants in an email, “and conducted one of the best investigations I have seen in my 24 years here.”

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups have met with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Coming next: Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic.”

    It’s taking over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, whose all-black exterior is turning white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space next door, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

