A parking solution

Posted on November 1, 2017 by editors
Parking was blocked at 2615 California Street for years.

By JOHN KAYE

I have walked the streets of Pacific Heights for years with my beloved dog, Bubba, and I have been noticing something getting worse: “No Stopping” signs are sprouting all over the streets, especially on Sacramento, Steiner and Fillmore.

There are two problems with what the two responsible city agencies — the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Parking and Traffic Control (P&TC) — are doing. DPW is charged with putting up these signs for construction work and P&TC is tasked with putting up moving signs.

The problem with DPW signs is that they are too generous with the number and hours posted. Some do not allow parking until 6 p.m., while some forbid it on Saturdays. I have observed that construction work almost always ends by 4 p.m. and almost never occurs on Saturdays.

Signs also stay up too long. An example is the 2200 block of Steiner. The Water Department had about 10 signs put up in December, January and February. They didn’t come to do the work until the end of February. They closed off the block and completed the work in about four hours.

Sometimes they don’t take the signs down when they complete their work.

A few years ago a contractor redoing curb cuts on Fillmore left before finishing the job. After several 311 calls to DPW, the work was still not completed. It took a call from Supervisor Mark Farrell’s office to get the work completed. DPW realized that their supervisors were not supervising the work and depended on the computer to see if the work was completed.

My recommendations:

• DPW should make almost every sign effective 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Determine how many signs are really needed.

• Ensure that contractors start their work as soon as the signs permit and take them down when work is completed.

Now it seems DPW does whatever the contractor requests. One contractor on Pierce Street had signs up for six years to do a job that should have taken one and a half. A neighbor called 311 and the city told the contractor to return to work.

The signs issued by P&TC have one price, whether the applicant wants one sign or five. The number of hours seems to be up to the requestor. Just recently, a person moving out of a one-bedroom apartment got signs for 160 feet, even though there was space for only 100 feet. They did not need 160 feet, or even 100, but 160 feet cost the same as 20 feet. The signs were in effect until 6 p.m., even though the move was completed well before 4 p.m., as are most moves.

I have recommended the obvious to P&TC: Charge much more for more than two spaces to discourage large, unneeded space restrictions, and charge for the length of time the signs are in effect. The person moving should find out how much space is needed and for how long. The movers know what the job entails and how long it takes. They schedule their arrivals, which are usually at about 10 a.m., know the size of their van and how long the work will take. Then they should be required to take down the signs when they are no longer needed.

But it is not only DPW’s or P&T’s responsibility; it is also ours. We must take signs down when no longer needed, take up only the space necessary — and notice and report abuses to 311. Then perhaps we could have fewer parking problems in our beloved Pacific Heights.

  • STREET TALK

    LET US COUNT OUR
    MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s little brother, Cotogna.)

    WILL SNUG
    BE A FIT?

    Things are looking promising at the corner of Fillmore and Clay. Construction is full speed ahead for the opening this month of the Snug, a new craft bar with 14 taps.

    The name and the look are a play on the private booth area of traditional Irish pubs. The partners have impressive mixological pedigrees, mostly in beer, and the food comes from Brian Shin, a veteran of Benu and In Situ.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

