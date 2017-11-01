New gallery has the baraka

Posted on November 1, 2017 by editors
Photograph of Shiffen, owner of Baraka Gallery at 1230 Fillmore, by Suzie Biehler.

Photograph of Shiffen, owner of Baraka Gallery at 1230 Fillmore, by Suzie Biehler

By FRANCINE BREVETTI

If you are a tribal man of Niger intent on wooing a lady, you will likely wear a Wodaabe tunic at the Geerewol festival. “That’s where the handsome men of the tribe compete in a contest of endurance and beauty,” explains Shiffen Melaku.

Your sister would have embroidered this ritual robe for you to wear at the weeklong festival where young people meet to find mates among the other cattle-herding nomads.

Here in the neighborhood, you can buy such a garment at Shiffen’s Baraka Gallery, formerly of Oakland, and newly installed at 1230 Fillmore.

Shiffen prefers only her first name. For her gallery, she chose the name Baraka — Arabic for blessed or blessing — because elders would frequently say, during her travels in Morocco, “You’ve got the baraka.”

She says the raiment of the Wodaabe people has been the most difficult tribal textile to acquire. “They are not usually sold,” she says. “And those that are tend to go to the European market.”

Shiffen has been collecting textiles and artifacts from tribal societies in Ghana, Senegal, Niger, Madagascar, Morocco and Mexico for many years. She acquired the unusual textiles she shows and sells in the gallery during travels to those countries. Intermediaries also bring her goods from Mali and India.

Baraka Gallery also offers native jewelry, masks, toys and furniture, much of it handcarved. Shiffen is also preparing a space where she hopes to curate shows of local artists.

For its debut, the narrow boutique holds a profusion of tribal art, especially soft goods.

“I have a textile habit,” says Shiffen. She explains the difference in technique between Wodaabe tunics and Ghana’s strip weaving cloth called Kente while browsers can look at the real thing. It is also easy to see how they are made and worn from photographs and books on tribal art.

“Lately, there is a craze for indigo,” Shiffen says. The vegetable is powdered and fairly hammered into the cloth itself. With some pressure, she fingers a native skirt and shows the blue dye flaking off on her hands.

Learning is part of the adventure of visiting the new gallery. Suspended from the ceiling near the window onto Fillmore Street is a painted object carved in wood. Shiffen explains that it is in fact a hornbill puppet meant to be worn on top of the head by a performer who manipulates its wings.

A Fillmore native, Shiffen worked for 16 years at the Xanadu gallery on Maiden Lane before it closed two years ago. Housed in a shop designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Xanadu specialized in Asian and African arts.

“I learned about everything in that gallery, but my main interest was the textiles from all over the world and the ethnographic folk arts from Africa, Asia,
Papua New Guinea and Latin America,” she says.

Xanadu’s closure gave her the impetus to branch out on her own and open her own shop in Oakland three years ago. “My experience at Xanadu gave me the contacts and connections I needed to source my products,” she says.

Shiffen first opened across from the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland. “But it was in an out-of-the-way place and I was always looking,” she says. “Then I found this opportunity to come back to San Francisco.”

She laughs at her reverse migration as many artists are moving to the East Bay. “Who comes back from Oakland?” she says. But she grew up at Pine and Buchanan and her mother still lives in the neighborhood.

Shiffen says she likes the diversity of the area and she has no worries about attracting a clientele. Tribal art is especially appreciated by those who are well traveled, she says.

Baraka Gallery is open most days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1230 Fillmore. For more information, call 510-823-0823 or visit barakagallery.com.

Filed under: Art & Design, Retail Report

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    LET US COUNT OUR
    MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s little brother, Cotogna.)

    WILL SNUG
    BE A FIT?

    Things are looking promising at the corner of Fillmore and Clay. Construction is full speed ahead for the opening this month of the Snug, a new craft bar with 14 taps.

    The name and the look are a play on the private booth area of traditional Irish pubs. The partners have impressive mixological pedigrees, mostly in beer, and the food comes from Brian Shin, a veteran of Benu and In Situ.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta