From Fillmore to Union

Posted on November 2, 2017 by editors
Photograph of Moe Salimi, owner of Juicy News, by Lucy Gray

Photograph of Moe Salimi, owner of Juicy News, by Lucy Gray

RETAIL REPORT | LESLEY LEONHARDT

When Moe Salimi moved Juicy News from its longtime home at Fillmore and Jackson down the hill to Union and Fillmore in 2015, he was expecting a completely different neighborhood, even though he’d moved only a few blocks. But he didn’t find it.

“There are more similarities than I would have thought,” Salimi says from his perch in the bright front window of his newsstand at 2181 Union. “Only generational differences are apparent, with a younger demographic found on Union and more established families shopping in the old location.”

Unable to renew his lease on Fillmore, Salimi moved his magazine, newspaper and book shop at a time when many small businesses in the city were struggling — especially bookstores and newstands. Many owners would have given up and moved on to another challenge, but Salimi persisted.

“I felt I offered something people wanted and needed — a place to share their interests and meet up with other like-minded folks,” he says. “I’m happy to say both neighborhoods are supportive of a business like mine because of my inventory of literary magazines, papers, books and gifts for all ages.”

The approach that worked well during his years on Fillmore is garnering new fans in Cow Hollow. He estimates that 75 percent of his Fillmore clientele followed him when the shop relocated. Many new neighbors have also found the shop. “The Union Street neighborhood was instantly supportive of my concept,” he says.

It may be a boon for his business that Salimi easily converses on most any subject and is also passionate about food, wine, soccer — and of course literature.

“I was interested from a young age in history, even reading the complete collection of The History of the French Revolution,” he says. “I was 11 or so and it took me a year to complete. That did it. I was hooked on reading and knowledge.”

Unlike many people, Salimi sees the digital world as no threat.

“Contrary to popular belief, print is not dead and never will be,” he says, and neither is neighborhood shopping.

“People are social animals,” he says. “They crave the face-to-face experience that retail provides. My observation is that customer interaction in the retail setting will always be in demand.”

He adds: “I wanted my shop to be a gathering place for the community to share thoughts and ideas, as well as support the printed word.”

Customer preferences drive his selections when Salimi puts together the collection of titles in his shop. His offerings include magazines covering interior design, fashion, travel, food, business and finance, with pop culture in the mix. “I use no industry algorithms to make my selections,” he says, instead relying on his own observations of what the public is interested in reading.

The inventory changes often, and his loyal fans include visitors as well as neighbors.

He likes to tell a favorite anecdote.

“Two customers unknown to each other — one from the west coast, one from New York — were both attending a garden tour in Dublin,” he says. “As they became acquainted, they found they had one thing in common: Both enjoyed their visits to Juicy News.”

EARLIER: “Once the home of Minerva’s Owl

Filed under: Retail Report

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    LET US COUNT OUR
    MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s little brother, Cotogna.)

    WILL SNUG
    BE A FIT?

    Things are looking promising at the corner of Fillmore and Clay. Construction is full speed ahead for the opening this month of the Snug, a new craft bar with 14 taps.

    The name and the look are a play on the private booth area of traditional Irish pubs. The partners have impressive mixological pedigrees, mostly in beer, and the food comes from Brian Shin, a veteran of Benu and In Situ.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta