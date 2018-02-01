On a Theme of Helgi

Photograph of S.F. Ballet artistic director Helgi Tomasson by Erik Tomasson

Just before Helgi Tomasson moved to San Francisco — and to the neighborhood — to become artistic director of the San Francisco Ballet, he wound up a stellar first act as an acclaimed principal dancer with George Balanchine’s New York City Ballet.

In his 33 years here, Tomasson has turned a regional troupe into one of the most admired ballet companies in the world. The company’s 85th season showcases Tomasson’s skill in planning wonderfully varied evenings of story ballets and three-act programs of modern and neoclassical choreography — such as his own “On a Theme of Paganini,” beginning February 15.

Did you dream of leading your own ballet company?

Probably like the majority of dancers, I was just concentrating on what we had to do and learning new ballets and touring. Until I was asked, I hadn’t really thought of it.

How did you get the offer?

I had been asked to take over the Royal Danish Ballet, and it looked like I would be going there. My wife and I were looking for housing in Copenhagen, but there were issues I felt the company needed to resolve. While we were waiting, I got a call from S.F. Ballet founder Lew Christensen, who asked me to come and have a talk with him, though he passed away before I could meet him.

Why did he think of you?

I had no experience in running a company, but I was one of the leading dancers of my generation, very well known not just nationally but internationally. Maybe they were looking for someone who understood the art form, but would also find new ways of using classical vocabulary. The S.F. Ballet board asked me to make this a nationally, even internationally, known company. I felt the level of the company needed to be better, and I set out to make that happen.

Were San Francisco, and maybe living in Pacific Heights, also draws?

I did not know the city very well. In the beginning of my career, I danced with Joffrey Ballet, which came through here once or twice, always a very short stay. When we were looking for housing for my wife and me and our two sons, it was hard to find anything. I just happened to walk into this apartment [on Washington Street], and it suited us well. It was only later that I discovered what a lovely neighborhood it is.

As a choreographer, do you find inspiration in working at home, with the hills and views?

You need to be in the ballet studio, with lots of space and the dancers in front of you. Others think of a story and then try to fit the music to it, but most of my work derives from inspiration the music gave me. It’s a long process, because you listen to a lot of different music; I sit here in my living room. Once I find what I want to use, I play it over and over to get the structure and what I feel the composer had in mind, then what I want to do, how many dancers I want to use, which dancers.

Walking around the neighborhood, do you run into patrons or balletgoers?

I love taking walks. Sometimes I walk all the way down to Bryan’s Grocery or Cal-Mart. There are people who come up to me unexpectedly — I might be waiting in line — and say: “Oh, by the way, I saw the performance last night and enjoyed it very much.”  That happens a lot.

Quite a few years ago, I brought in 12 or 13 companies from around the world to dance their own work in a program called “United We Dance.” Since then, I’ve been asked so many times: “Are you going to do another festival like that?”

You are doing something special with “Unbound” in April.

Yes, it got me thinking what I would do different. This time, I contacted 12 choreographers. Some have established names; others are not known as well in this country. Maybe we could see where dance is heading. One choreographer might be in Copenhagen, another in Barcelona, in London. What if we got them all together? All the works in this program were created for this company. All 12 pieces are brand-new, never been seen, and created on these dancers.

  • STREET TALK

    ASMBLY HALL OPENING SECOND SHOP ON DIVIS

    The dynamic duo behind Fillmore’s six-year-old Asmbly Hall — mom and pop Ron and Tricia Benitez, with their sidekick young Harlow — have successfully crowd-funded a second store at 624 Divisadero, near Hayes, in the building housing the new Emporium brewcade.

    Tentative soft opening is set for February 15.

    Their 1850 Fillmore shop has become both a social center and a fashion destination, offering what they call their “sophisticated prepster” styles. Now prepsters meet hipsters in Nopa.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

    NEWEST FILLMORE FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS

    One of the most eagerly awaited new projects in the neighborhood finally sprang to life at the end of the year when The Snug opened its doors at Fillmore and Clay.

    It’s a clubhouse for millennials, with 18 beers, ciders and wines on tap — plus a creative cocktail list and a limited but inventive menu.

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • The windows are still papered-over and the paint continues to peel at 2043 Fillmore. So far nothing has come of Pascal Rigo’s talk of reopening a new La Boulangerie. Or maybe a rotisserie. Or perhaps a pizzeria.

    STILL MORE FASHION, BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion and beauty wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again.

    Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, has moved into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is open at 2130 Fillmore.

    Saje, a natural wellness products store, is open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    45R, a Japanese clothing brand, celebrated the first anniversary of its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is open at 2000 Fillmore.

