Drew School keeps it real

Posted on March 1, 2018 by editors

“We value the individual voice,” says David Frankenberg, Head of School at Drew School.

By FRAN MORELAND JOHNS

When learning extends beyond the classroom, it becomes real,” says David Frankenberg, who aims to make learning real for every student at the Drew School campus at 2901 California Street.

Now settled into his second year as Head of School, Frankenberg brings an international background to the job that underlies his passion for extending learning beyond the schoolroom.

His parents, Jewish citizens of Germany, emigrated to Argentina — which had an open immigration policy at the time — during the turbulent years leading up to World War II. Frankenberg was born in the Netherlands, where his father’s job first took the family, but he grew up speaking Spanish in Argentina. He finished high school in Hong Kong before coming to the U.S. to attend Wesleyan University. His educational career includes several years of teaching and administration in Argentina, followed by 15 years in independent schools in the U.S. as a teacher, dean of students, debate coach and department head. Along the way he earned a masters in educational leadership from Harvard University.

Frankenberg, his wife and two young children were especially happy their move to the Bay Area brought them near his sister and her family, who had already settled here.

“I like San Francisco,” Frankenberg says. “It just agrees with me in some way.”

Between classes, Drew School students hang out in the courtyard of the urban campus.

Drew’s wide-ranging curriculum also agrees with him. Experiential electives range from “American Power and the News” to “Endangered California” to “Identity Studies” and “Yoga and Mindfulness.” There’s also a global awareness curriculum, senior projects and summer travel programs to extend learning beyond the classroom walls.

DEALL Week — Drew Education for Active Lifelong Learning — is a time when students make connections between what they’re learning and how it applies in the real world by heading out for adventures and community service in the Bay Area, or on international trips to study ecology or culture.

“It’s a way of becoming social entrepreneurs — having an impact on the community,” Frankenberg says.

He cites two favorite examples: One student had a passion for designing video games. After an urban studies class about housing problems, he found a vacant lot in Oakland and designed a housing project for the site. He later made a presentation to a group of housing activists. Another student recently did a high-level internship on jet propulsion and found himself explaining calculus to a group of aerospace engineers.

“280 Day: Awareness into Action” brings the outside community into the classrooms. A wide assortment of speakers and workshop leaders offers sessions on a long list of issues, and students create their own day with classes of their choice. It’s possible to walk the halls on 280 Day and find students working with community volunteers, talking about modern day sex education,  sand art or human trafficking, while others are out in the sunshine taking a cram course on urban gardening.

Drew School has been at the corner of California and Broderick for more than a century.

Drew’s annual Writers Festival brings together contemporary published writers with aspiring writers among the student body.

San Francisco author and teacher Donna Levin — whose most recent novel about a mother, her autistic son and a murder, There’s More Than One Way Home, received critical acclaim — has affirmative words for her high school alma mater: “Drew was the place where I first learned to love to learn, for the sake of learning alone,” she says.

Perennial best-selling author Anne Lamott says: “I had the most incredible three years at Drew, graduating in 1971. My classes had between three and about 15 kids — bright, unique teenagers. Some of us, like me, were unusually artistic and sensitive, and maybe a bit odd in my case, and hadn’t felt at home before Drew. Drew spritzed us back to intellectual life.”

Lamott, whose wise and witty writing often draws from her own personal struggles, says she had found a 2000-student public school in Marin difficult emotionally and “always felt that Drew fished me out and saved me.”

With a current student body of 280 freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, Drew School has been part of the community since it was established at the corner of California and Broderick in 1911, three years after its founding by Bay Area educator John Sheehan Drew.

“First and foremost, we value the individual voice and individual discovery,” says Frankenberg. “Drew is committed to offering the opportunity for a kid to develop a personal moral compass, to creating an educational program that resists the facile notion of success.”

Filed under: Schools

« »

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    COMING: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore is being reborn as a shoe store. But while it will offer ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s won’t be like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which is building its first brick-and-mortar store. See more now at rothys.com, or visit their new store by mid-April, if all goes well.

    COMING: A TASTE OF WINE WITH VERVE

    A block south, the former Gimme Shoes shop at 2358 Fillmore — in recent months a series of pop-ups — now has its city approvals to be transformed into Verve, a wine store also offering tastings and other events. It’s waiting on the liquor license from the state to begin construction.

    AU REVOIR, SANDRO

    The sleek Fillmore outpost of the chic French boutique at 2033 Fillmore is gone. Sandro was part of the initial wave of international chain stores that flooded onto Fillmore a few years ago.

    Like several other Fillmore fashion outposts, which have not all drawn big crowds, the lease was not renewed. Sandro’s fashions are sold downtown at Saks and Bloomingdale’s.

    ASMBLY HALL OPENS SECOND SHOP ON DIVIS

    The dynamic duo behind Fillmore’s six-year-old Asmbly Hall — mom and pop Ron and Tricia Benitez, with their sidekick young Harlow — have successfully crowd-funded a second store at 624 Divisadero, near Hayes, in the building housing the new Emporium brewcade.

    Their 1850 Fillmore shop has become both a social center and a fashion destination, offering what they call their “sophisticated prepster” styles. Now prepsters meet hipsters in Nopa.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

    NEWEST FILLMORE FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS

    One of the most eagerly awaited new projects in the neighborhood finally sprang to life at the end of the year when The Snug opened its doors at Fillmore and Clay.

    It’s a clubhouse for millennials, with 18 beers, ciders and wines on tap — plus a creative cocktail list and a limited but inventive menu.

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • The windows are still papered-over and the paint continues to peel at 2043 Fillmore. So far nothing has come of Pascal Rigo’s talk of reopening a new La Boulangerie. Or maybe a rotisserie. Or perhaps a pizzeria.

    STILL MORE FASHION, BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion and beauty wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again.

    Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, has moved into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is open at 2130 Fillmore.

    Saje, a natural wellness products store, is open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    45R, a Japanese clothing brand, celebrated the first anniversary of its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    Space NK, a beauty products shop from London, is open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Meta