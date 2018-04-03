Empowering youth to get involved

Posted on April 3, 2018 by editors

BOOKS | SABRINA MOYLE

When I was a teen I loved being creative, but I didn’t think creativity could change the world. We were told that the arts were frivolous. I didn’t think my voice mattered and, as a result, I didn’t speak up.

Fast forward to today: We’re riding a rising wave of youth activism. In Parkland, Florida, youth leadership has thrived on strong school arts programs in theater, music, journalism and debate. Like so many others, I am inspired by these youth, and now more convinced than ever that creativity can empower positive social change.

I became passionate about teaching youth when I had my first children, twin boys, in 2010. As with other parents, the arrival of my children was a wakeup call. The best way to teach is to model, I reasoned, so to teach them well, I would have to become the person I wanted them to be. No small feat.

I had my first “aha moment” watching Deborah Anaya and her teaching staff at Calvary Nursery School on Fillmore Street. I saw them interacting with 3-year-olds in a curious, caring and respectful way. They were grounded and wise. I realized that since life is a journey of inquiry and experience, their approach is relevant far beyond preschool.

Following my own line of inquiry, I created an intentional, self-designed program of reflection and renewal. I rewired my brain, discarded old stories and created new positive thought patterns. I joined the boards of Calvary Nursery School and the Mosaic Project, an Oakland-based nonprofit that teaches 4th and 5th graders empathy, assertive communication and peaceful conflict resolution by bringing together students who are separated by neighborhood and school — for example, pairing Oakland public school students with students at the neighborhood’s Town School for Boys. I advocated for small businesses.

I decided to use my personal assets and platform to do good. At Hello!Lucky, the design studio my sister Eunice Moyle and I founded, we created a get-out-the-vote campaign for the 2016 election, featuring T-shirts and a bumper sticker. We started selling products that give back to causes we support; our enamel pins have raised more than $10,000 for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. We also designed posters for the 2016 Women’s March on Washington that were downloaded 5,000 times and used around the world.

Photograph of authors and sisters Eunice Moyle and Sabrina Moyle by Zoe Larkin

It was at the Women’s March in 2016 that I woke up to the power of creativity in civic action. Creative posters made the Women’s March; they brought unity in diversity and amplified marchers’ messages. That’s when we began writing Be the Change: The Future is in Your Hands. Intended for girls ages 10 to 15, Be the Change is one part inspirational coach, one part organizing toolkit and one part creative craft book.

The book starts by looking at what it means to “be the change.” You can’t change anyone but yourself, Gandhi said, but you can transform yourself from within, step-by-step. Be the Change also explores what it means to be creative. Tapping into your creativity regularly helps strengthen your inner voice, which in turn strengthens your sense of purpose and helps counter the desire to seek validation in material things, status and peers. This is especially important for children growing up in a high-status neighborhood like Pacific Heights. Creativity keeps us grounded.

Be the Change offers creative civic action projects — from making protest posters and bumper stickers, creating team T-shirts and constructing lemonade stands to raise money for charity, as well as tear-out postcards and buttons that teens can start using right away.

I believe that without a strong inner life and connection to creativity — as well as the skills to respect others’ voices and resolve conflicts peacefully — it is simply impossible to engage in effective civic action and service. Being the change starts from within. It starts small. Meditating. Journaling. Reading. Doodling. Listening. But ultimately, it can create ripple effects that can positively change communities — and even the world.

MORE: Be the Change (Quarto Books, $14.95).

  • STREET TALK

    TWO TOP TOQUES AT FILLMORE & PINE

    He’s not ready just yet to serve up the new name or the food concept planned for the now-shuttered and butcher-papered space on the northwest corner of Pine and Fillmore. But John Litz, who jettisoned the old Thai Stick sign last month, just introduced his partners in the venture he’s set to establish there: the top toque team of Sayat and Laura Ozyilmaz.

    Between them, the two chefs have cooked at five of the 50 world’s best restaurants, according to the respected San Pellegrino list for 2018, including: 111 Madison Park and Le Bernardin in Manhattan, Blue Hill at Stone Barn in Tarrytown, N.Y., Murgaritz in San Sebastian, Spain, and San Francisco’s own Saison. All are either Michelin two or three star rated. Currently the duo are owner-chefs of Istanbul Modern SF, a pop-up restaurant on Russian Hill.

    Insists Litz: “Our goal is delicious, casual, fine dining at reasonable prices.”

    TWO NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The LoMo got a notable new restaurant on April 10 when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened as Avery at 1552 Fillmore. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    COMING TO FILLMORE: WINE WITH VERVE

    The former Gimme Shoes shop at 2358 Fillmore — in recent months a series of pop-ups — now has its city approvals to be transformed into Verve, a wine store also offering tastings and other events.

    Verve already has a similar shop in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, where it offers “a curated selection of global greatest hits.”

    WOMEN’S CLINIC IS LEAVING FILLMORE

    Even after it was absorbed last year into the much larger HealthRight 360 organization, the Women’s Community Clinic remained in its home upstairs at 1833 Fillmore.

    But no more.

    May 4 will be the clinic’s last day of service on Fillmore before it moves to 1735 Mission Street, where it will join Lyon-Martin Health Services and Lee Woodward Counseling Center for Women.

    COMING: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore is being reborn as a shoe store. But while it will offer ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s won’t be like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which is building its first brick-and-mortar store. See more now at rothys.com, or visit their new store by mid-April, if all goes well.

    AU REVOIR, SANDRO

    The sleek Fillmore outpost of the chic French boutique at 2033 Fillmore is gone. Sandro was part of the initial wave of international chain stores that flooded onto Fillmore a few years ago.

    Like several other Fillmore fashion outposts, which have not all drawn big crowds, the lease was not renewed. Sandro’s fashions are sold downtown at Saks and Bloomingdale’s.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

