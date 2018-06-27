It was the Dave Scott era on Fillmore

Dave Scott: “such an amazing, gentle and talented soul.”

By FRAN MORELAND JOHNS

The news was as mournful as the sound of taps in the distance. When word spread that widely beloved trumpeter-composer-teacher-bandleader Dave Len Scott was decamping from the Fillmore to be near his family in Arizona, there was no joy in jazzville.

But it’s true. For the first time in many years, Dave Scott will not be playing on Fillmore — nor anywhere else in San Francisco — on a regular basis.

Scott first came to San Francisco “following a girl” he’d met on a cruise ship, when he was playing trumpet in the band and she was traveling with her mother. She didn’t turn out to be The One, but he and the Bay Area were a perfect match. He has been a part of the jazz scene here since the early 1990s, founder and leader of the Trumpet Supergroup and the Dave Len Scott Jazz Quartet, pianist, composer, teacher, participant in the Fillmore Jazz Festival and jazz strolls, wandering trumpet player, improv collaborator, lecturer and cheerful innovator.

After getting his degree in music education at the University of Michigan, Scott studied jazz and trumpet performance with William Pfund, former president of the International Trumpet Guild, and picked up a masters degree from the University of Colorado in 1990. In addition to working as a classical trumpeter with the San Francisco, Honolulu, Napa and Santa Rosa Symphonies and as guest soloist with the SF Sinfonietta Orchestra, he toured and recorded with Boz Scaggs, Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, the Marcus Shelby Orchestra, among others.

In the Fillmore, he has been part of the fabric of the jazz scene. Scott is especially fond of the years he spent developing Sunday jazz services at Calvary Presbyterian Church with associate pastor David Brown, now the senior minister at Noe Valley Presbyterian. Calvary began holding Sunday afternoon jazz services, later dubbed “Live at Five,” and went all-in to explore jazz in all its manifestations, including the spiritual.

Brown and Scott collaborated on a program featuring the music of John Coltrane. “Dave found a great saxophonist, and I put together a sermon using Coltrane as the subject,” Brown says. There were weekly services featuring historical themes such as the Harlem Renaissance and various genres of jazz-inspired music.

“I found working with Dave to be one of my most gratifying ministerial experiences,” Brown says. “Dave and I became good friends — one sermon I preached was ‘An Accidental Friendship’ — and that will continue even across the miles.”

Dave Scott (with trumpet) and his quartet were a regular presence on Fillmore Street.

Those same years often found the Dave Scott Quartet or any of Scott’s wide-ranging assortment of musician friends performing during the regular Sunday morning service, bringing soul, blues, gospel, jazz and even Brazilian music into the traditional worship service.

“I’ve been really grateful for the support of the entire pastoral staff at Calvary,” says Scott, who often arranged as many as eight new pieces every week. The Charlie Brown Christmas services, featuring a telling of the famous story along with the Dave Scott Quartet performing Vince Guaraldi’s signature music, became a classic — and Scott has promised to return for a reprise in December.

“I am so sad to lose Dave — I have played with him almost since the beginning,” says jazz vocalist Kim Nalley. “We did a program at Calvary Presbyterian Church and we also played every Monday night for years at Jazz at Pearl’s and in Mendocino and a hundred other places. He is such an amazing, gentle and talented soul.”

Scott’s versatility and willingness to explore music in all its directions has been a perfect fit for the Fillmore and beyond.

“He’s just a valuable asset to the scene — and a wonderful musician,” says Tod Dikow, leader of the Community Jazz Orchestra, with which Scott played for years. “He can play high notes or improv, and fill dual roles.” Scott, Dickow and other leading musicians from the CJO have performed not only at the annual jazz festival, but also in trios and quartets up and down Fillmore Street during regular jazz strolls.

The musician is also something of a philosopher. “Music can bring people together,” he wrote a few years ago. “It can connect, heal, affirm. I think that is my tendency, to try to build community through music. I love jazz musicians,” he added. “They say outrageous things. They don’t hold back. They’ll go ahead and say what everyone else is thinking but is afraid to say.”

Dikow remembers a video compilation Scott once made of his colleagues, splicing together cameos of about 15 musicians saying “I love you, man.”

That also sums up the neighborhood’s collective sentiment for Dave Scott.

« »

    FROM XXS TO 4X AT THE NEW MODCLOTH

    International fashion houses and up-market boutiques have flocked to Fillmore in recent years. Now a born in the U.S. of A women’s clothing concept has moved in and is tossing out old retailing rules.

    Modcloth, which recently took over the former Sandro space at 2033 Fillmore, sells casual, formal, even bridal fashions, in every size imaginable — from XXS to 4X — at sensible prices.

    Nothing is bagged or wrapped, and most items are not available for immediate purchase. What you buy is FedEx’d to you in three business days, free of charge, after you select the size that fits best.

    Another twist: ModCloth is owned by Walmart. There’s a second ModCloth in Austin, Texas.

    DINO GOES VINO — AND GIVES WAY TO SANTINO

    After 30 years and countless pizza pies, a Fillmore institution, in recent years called Dino & Santino’s, has closed. But only for two months.

    The massive pizza oven is already gone and the recently renovated space is getting another makeover. It will re-emerge in September as Santino’s Vino, a wine bar.

    AT THE KITTEN SHOWER, TRY A MEOWMOSA

    Fillmore’s Pets Unlimited is long gone, but the San Francisco SPCA at Fillmore and Washington still lets the affection-starved go upstairs and cuddle — and perhaps adopt — a kitty cat.

    Adult cats — spayed, neutered and with their shots — can go to a new home for $125. Kittens fetch $175. Tempted? On July 14, there’s a Kitten Shower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at which wannabe parents can get their pick of many litters. “Meowmosas” will be served.

    BROWSER BOOKS FINDS LOTS OF LOVE

    A  Go Fund Me campaign to raise $75,000 to retire the debts of Browser Books and help keep it in business was overwhelmingly successful and topped its goal within a month.

    NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

    THREE NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The craft grocer Merchant Roots is now open at 1365 Fillmore, offering gourmet packaged items, prepared food and dinner three nights each week.

    The LoMo got another notable new restaurant when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened in April at 1552 Fillmore as Avery. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

