He has his own quartet

Posted on June 28, 2018 by editors

Michael Schwab’s four street banners celebrating the Fillmore Jazz Festival.

Q & A | MICHAEL SCHWAB

The poster for the 2018 Fillmore Jazz Festival is the fourth jazz image Michael Schwab has created for the Fillmore festival. All four now hang as banners on the street.

Are you a jazz fan?

Sure. I’m not an aficionado, but as a kid, back in southern Oklahoma, I remember hearing my dad playing cool jazz albums on the hi-fi in our living room — a lot of Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond. In high school, I’ll never forget being introduced to Mose Allison: “You know a young man … ain’t nothin’ in this world these days.” Wow.

In 1975, after graduating from art school in L.A., I moved to San Francisco and set up my apartment-studio on Telegraph Hill. The radio was always on KJAZ — “Dinner Jazz with Bob Parlocha,” among others. It was quite an education for me at the time — Chet Baker, Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Bill Evans, Stan Getz and Miles. I still prefer working to deep, warm instrumental tunes, like Charlie Haden. Jazz sets the right tone. Cannonball Adderley is on Pandora as we speak.

Why a drummer this year?

This is the fourth poster I’ve created for the festival. We started out with a bass player, then came a trumpeter and then a female singer at the microphone. I just felt that we needed a drummer. Now we have a band.

A quartet of Schwab jazz banners — how did Fillmore get so lucky?

How did I get so lucky! The festival gave me total freedom to create these bold dramatic portraits and at the same time give something back to this amazing city and this neighborhood with its deep history of jazz.

How did the different images evolve?

My graphic style is “less is more.” Bold and simple. The first portrait was the bass player — a dark, silhouette profile. The following three portraits just followed that graphic model. It’s like creating music — you start out with a few sketches, then tighten things up, add a few details, move things around, add the colors to create the perfect dramatic harmonies and finally stand back and say, “OK, it’s done. Print it.”

What else are you up to?

I’ve been lucky to work for some amazing clients — Amtrak, Golden Gate National Parks, Levi’s, Peet’s Coffee and many more. Currently on my drawing table is the logo design and related graphics for WaterFX, a new water desalination company, as well as graphics for Shasta Ventures, a venture capital firm with offices on South Park and in Menlo Park. Coming up, I’ll be working again with Lucy Blake on the next poster art commission for the Northern Sierra Partnership, a collaborative initiative to conserve and restore the magnificent natural landscape of the Northern Sierra Nevada. I’m jazzed.

Filed under: Art & Design, Music

« »

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    FROM XXS TO 4X AT THE NEW MODCLOTH

    International fashion houses and up-market boutiques have flocked to Fillmore in recent years. Now a born in the U.S. of A women’s clothing concept has moved in and is tossing out old retailing rules.

    Modcloth, which recently took over the former Sandro space at 2033 Fillmore, sells casual, formal, even bridal fashions, in every size imaginable — from XXS to 4X — at sensible prices.

    Nothing is bagged or wrapped, and most items are not available for immediate purchase. What you buy is FedEx’d to you in three business days, free of charge, after you select the size that fits best.

    Another twist: ModCloth is owned by Walmart. There’s a second ModCloth in Austin, Texas.

    DINO GOES VINO — AND GIVES WAY TO SANTINO

    After 30 years and countless pizza pies, a Fillmore institution, in recent years called Dino & Santino’s, has closed. But only for two months.

    The massive pizza oven is already gone and the recently renovated space is getting another makeover. It will re-emerge in September as Santino’s Vino, a wine bar.

    AT THE KITTEN SHOWER, TRY A MEOWMOSA

    Fillmore’s Pets Unlimited is long gone, but the San Francisco SPCA at Fillmore and Washington still lets the affection-starved go upstairs and cuddle — and perhaps adopt — a kitty cat.

    Adult cats — spayed, neutered and with their shots — can go to a new home for $125. Kittens fetch $175. Tempted? On July 14, there’s a Kitten Shower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at which wannabe parents can get their pick of many litters. “Meowmosas” will be served.

    BROWSER BOOKS FINDS LOTS OF LOVE

    A  Go Fund Me campaign to raise $75,000 to retire the debts of Browser Books and help keep it in business was overwhelmingly successful and topped its goal within a month.

    NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

    THREE NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The craft grocer Merchant Roots is now open at 1365 Fillmore, offering gourmet packaged items, prepared food and dinner three nights each week.

    The LoMo got another notable new restaurant when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened in April at 1552 Fillmore as Avery. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

  • Meta