Photograph of the refurbished Elite Cafe sign by Daniel Bahmani

By RANDALL ANN HOMAN

The sign for the Elite Cafe, glowing again after a fire left it damaged and dark for months, is a beacon from a time when Fillmore Street was awash with neon signs announcing the street’s vibrant nightlife.

Earlier this year, Jim Rizzo of Neon Works put up scaffolding and gave the Elite sign some long-needed restoration work. When he scraped back decades of paint, he uncovered a faint shadow of the former lettering. With a little sleuthing, it was easy to determine the name on the sign had advertised the Lincoln Grill from the 1930s to the 1950s. Then the business and sign changed to the Asia Grill. The third and final change came in 1981, when it became the Elite Cafe.

Traces of the Lincoln Grill were found on the Elite Cafe’s sign. Photo by Jim Rizzo.

The fact that the Lincoln-Asia-Elite sign still exists is a minor miracle, considering how many neon signs that once dazzled visitors on Fillmore Street have now vanished. A photo from the San Francisco Public Library’s history room shows a view of Fillmore Street two blocks south of the Elite Cafe. Chop suey signs were ubiquitous in many neighborhoods, announcing the preferred late-night meal for tourists. The Palace Cafe survived into the 1970s beside Reinert-Riley Furniture; both buildings still stand on the west side of the 1800 block of Fillmore.

Looking south on Fillmore from Bush Street in 1964, a wide variety of neon signs were visible.

Dominating the foreground of the photograph is the Club Flamingo-Texas Playhouse neon vertical sign on the left, sporting classic Art Deco era letterforms. The Club Flamingo was one of a string of venues that were part of the vibrant music scene on the street. All of the signs in this photo have been lost to the dustbin of history, likely dismantled for scrap metal or removed during the redevelopment era.

The D&M Liquors sign at Fillmore and Sacramento. Photo by Al Bana.

The neon legacy on upper Fillmore still has its bright spots. The Elite Cafe sign is kept company by two other historic neon signs: D&M Liquors and the enduring Clay Theatre.

The Clay Theatre neon sign has been shining near the corner of Fillmore and Clay Streets since at least the 1940s. The Clay has weathered several changes in the design of its facade and at some point acquired a vertical blade that can be seen from blocks away.

The vintage marquee at the Clay Theatre, with D&M Liquors in the distance.

Neon is making its comeback with new signs inspired by the authentic design style of last century. People call them all neon signs, even if the tubes are sometimes filled with argon gas. Fillmore Street has a neon gem in the relatively recent Palmer’s Tavern sign, complete with a neon crown and a blue neon cocktail glass. This sign would have fit right in next to the old Club Flamingo.

A more recent sign at Palmer’s, with a martini glass. Photo by Al Bana.

The 1950s were the heyday of neon tube signage. Even mom and pop stores could afford to purchase a neon sign and see their names up in lights. The surviving signs have become iconic to individual neighborhoods, representing the gathering places where generations of residents have met to watch movies, drink martinis, eat oysters and even park cars.

Fillmore Street contains only a few of the many historic neon treasures all over San Francisco. Learn more here.

  • STREET TALK

    FROM XXS TO 4X AT THE NEW MODCLOTH

    International fashion houses and up-market boutiques have flocked to Fillmore in recent years. Now a born in the U.S. of A women’s clothing concept has moved in and is tossing out old retailing rules.

    Modcloth, which recently took over the former Sandro space at 2033 Fillmore, sells casual, formal, even bridal fashions, in every size imaginable — from XXS to 4X — at sensible prices.

    Nothing is bagged or wrapped, and most items are not available for immediate purchase. What you buy is FedEx’d to you in three business days, free of charge, after you select the size that fits best.

    Another twist: ModCloth is owned by Walmart. There’s a second ModCloth in Austin, Texas.

    DINO GOES VINO — AND GIVES WAY TO SANTINO

    After 30 years and countless pizza pies, a Fillmore institution, in recent years called Dino & Santino’s, has closed. But only for two months.

    The massive pizza oven is already gone and the recently renovated space is getting another makeover. It will re-emerge in September as Santino’s Vino, a wine bar.

    AT THE KITTEN SHOWER, TRY A MEOWMOSA

    Fillmore’s Pets Unlimited is long gone, but the San Francisco SPCA at Fillmore and Washington still lets the affection-starved go upstairs and cuddle — and perhaps adopt — a kitty cat.

    Adult cats — spayed, neutered and with their shots — can go to a new home for $125. Kittens fetch $175. Tempted? On July 14, there’s a Kitten Shower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at which wannabe parents can get their pick of many litters. “Meowmosas” will be served.

    BROWSER BOOKS FINDS LOTS OF LOVE

    A  Go Fund Me campaign to raise $75,000 to retire the debts of Browser Books and help keep it in business was overwhelmingly successful and topped its goal within a month.

    NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

    THREE NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The craft grocer Merchant Roots is now open at 1365 Fillmore, offering gourmet packaged items, prepared food and dinner three nights each week.

    The LoMo got another notable new restaurant when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened in April at 1552 Fillmore as Avery. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

