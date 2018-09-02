NEWEST FILLMORE SHOP OFFERS JUST ONE DRESS

Only a few weeks ago Lilith closed at 2029 Fillmore, and already Zuri has popped up its place.

The new shop offers only one dress, made in Kenya of many different boldly patterned and brightly colored fabrics. This is the second location for the online company — the other is on Bleeker Street in New York. Zuri is to be open on Fillmore through the end of the year.

DINO GOES VINO — AND GIVES WAY TO SANTINO

After 30 years and countless pizza pies, a Fillmore institution, in recent years called Dino & Santino’s, has closed. But only for two months.

The massive pizza oven is gone and the recently renovated space is getting another makeover. It will re-emerge in September as Santino’s Vino, a wine bar.

BROWSER BOOKS FINDS LOTS OF LOVE

A Go Fund Me campaign to raise $75,000 to retire the debts of Browser Books and help keep it in business was overwhelmingly successful and topped its goal within a month.

NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

“Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

THREE NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

The craft grocer Merchant Roots is now open at 1365 Fillmore, offering gourmet packaged items, prepared food and dinner three nights each week.

The LoMo got another notable new restaurant when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened at 1552 Fillmore as Avery. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

• Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

• At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

• And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)