Farewell to Narumi

For 37 years, Jiro Nakamura’s jewel box of a shop has been at 1902 Fillmore.

By FRAN MORELAND JOHNS

“You have to say: ‘This is the end. It’s time to go home,’ ” says Jiro Nakamura, with a shy smile.

Sadly for the neighborhood, that means the end of Narumi Japanese Antiques, Nakamura’s tiny jewel box of a shop at 1902 Fillmore Street. Narumi has been the go-to place for antique Japanese dolls, imported kimonos, essentials for a proper tea ceremony and a unique collection of Japanese antiques and art — including many of Nakamura’s own stained glass creations and hand-painted works — since it opened in 1981.

Nakamura is more philosophical than sad. “When they’re old, everyone wants to go home,” he says. So he will be returning to Kyushu, Japan, where he was born and grew up, and where his brother and sister still live. He is looking forward to the move, except for one thing. “The only thing bad about Japan is the weather,” he says. “The summer is very humid, very hot. The winter is very cold. Fall is okay.”

He has already shipped his personal collection, and hopes to sell everything that’s left within the next month or two. He plans to be back in Japan for the cold of December.

His neighbors will miss him. “If you have a shop right next door to Narumi, it’s hard not to develop an addiction to kimonos and an affection for Jiro. My crew and I were always the first ones in the door after a shipment arrived,” says Victoria Dunham, whose HiHo Silver and 1906 shops are his neighbors to the north. “But the real heartache, of course, is saying goodbye to our beloved neighbor and humorous good friend.”

Nakamura’s unquestioned favorites among the treasures in his quietly elegant Fillmore Street shop are the antique Japanese dolls he has sought out on annual trips back to Japan. “The new ones are plastic,” he says, “some of them with wooden heads.” The antique dolls, he explains, have oyster shell faces. “You crush the shell, mix with water, glue, and apply the finish 20 times — 20 times!”

Narumi’s kimonos — another art form — are imported from Kyoto.

Still another art Nakamura has shared with the neighborhood is the traditional Japanese tea ceremony, which, he says, involves far more than preparing and serving tea. “The ceremony has a great history: art, directions, flower arranging,” he says. “I have been studying the tea ceremony for 25 years, and also teaching it for 25.” His classes have been held in his home, a few blocks from the shop.

Nakamura says he’ll miss a few things about San Francisco in addition to the weather. “The mix of different kinds of people, the nice restaurants and shops, the Golden Gate Bridge, the beautiful places,” he says. But “Japan has beautiful places, too.”

Going home also offers opportunity for more learning. “I plan to study more the tea ceremony. There is no end to what you can learn,” he says. “I love the techniques, the art, the flower arranging; the nice, sweet taste of green tea. And I like to wear the kimono.”

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    A BUFFETT’S  BACK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

    Investor Warren Buffett’s late wife Susie lived in Pacific Heights for a time, his son Peter owned a home on Scott Street, and now his Berkshire Hathaway branded residential real estate company is opening an office in the neighborhood, taking the two spaces on California Street previously occupied by the Vino wine shop and Kuraya antiques. Paula Gold-Nocella and Peter Shovanes are leading the office.

    POPPING UP, BUT ONLY FOR TWO WEEKS

    Fillmore is America’s fashion lab. The latest experiment is Perennial, a two-week pop up showing monochromatic “seasonless” women’s wear created out of sustainable silk-hemp by newly minted Parsons School Design grad Amelia Haney.

    Located next door to the Elite Cafe in the space occupied briefly by Modern Citizen, Perennial popped up in San Francisco, Haney says, because of our perfect year-round weather and commitment to style and sustainability.

    NEW FILLMORE SHOP OFFERS JUST ONE DRESS

    Only a few weeks ago Lilith closed at 2029 Fillmore, and already Zuri has popped up its place.

    The new shop offers only one dress, made in Kenya of many different boldly patterned and brightly colored fabrics. This is the second location for the online company — the other is on Bleeker Street in New York. Zuri is to be open on Fillmore through the end of the year.

    DINO GOES VINO — AND GIVES WAY TO SANTINO

    The transformation of Dino’s into Santino’s Vino, a wine bar named for his son, is taking longer than expected — surprise, surprise — but some familiar faces are beginning to return, and the re-opening is near.

    BROWSER BOOKS FINDS LOTS OF LOVE

    A  Go Fund Me campaign to raise $75,000 to retire the debts of Browser Books and help keep it in business was overwhelmingly successful and topped its goal within a month.

    NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

    THREE NEW SPOTS IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The craft grocer Merchant Roots is now open at 1365 Fillmore, offering gourmet packaged items, prepared food and dinner three nights each week.

    The LoMo got another notable new restaurant when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened at 1552 Fillmore as Avery. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

