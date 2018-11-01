A business from the Old Fillmore

Posted on November 1, 2018 by editors

The Neuhaus Brothers clothing store at 1806 Fillmore Street.

By HOWARD FREEDMAN

At age 95, neighborhood resident Jerry Neuhaus is one of the last surviving business owners who operated in the Fillmore District before it was demolished by the Redevelopment Agency in the 1960s. And he’s still nearby — only four blocks from the clothing store he and his family ran for decades at Fillmore and Sutter.

Neuhaus was born in 1922 in Spangenberg, a small town in central Germany, where his father ran a department store. As conditions deteriorated rapidly for Jews in Hitler’s Germany, an aunt and uncle who had earlier come to San Francisco urged his family to join them here.

Neuhaus managed to leave Germany with his mother, father and sister in 1937, bringing along a sacred Torah scroll. Jews who were able to escape could bring little money with them. But some people in the know suggested they bring Leica cameras, which were in high demand in the United States.

Once in San Francisco, they were able to sell the cameras and use the proceeds to get established. His uncle helped Jerry’s father start a clothing store, Neuhaus Brothers, at 1806 Fillmore, just north of the corner of Sutter Street.

The Fillmore District was the hub of San Francisco’s Jewish community at that time, anchored by synagogues and institutions such as Diller’s kosher restaurant and the Ukraine Bakery. The area was dominated by families that had immigrated from Poland and Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

Neuhaus congregated instead with other recent German Jewish immigrants, who lived under remarkably different circumstances than most San Franciscans. Non-naturalized Germans — including those who had recently escaped to save their lives — in 1941 were classified as “enemy aliens” and were subject to restrictions including an 8 p.m. curfew. Neuhaus was part of a club with around 50 other young German Jewish emigres who would gather and socialize together. Since they were unable to go out in the evenings, they would have Sunday afternoon dances. They called themselves the Afternoon Night Owls.

After working in a machine shop run by the Department of War, Neuhaus was eventually drafted into the army. He served first in the Pacific and later on a base in Texas, where he trained new soldiers. When he returned to San Francisco from military service in 1945, he began taking business courses at City College. Soon he was running the family’s store.

Neuhaus Brothers had a great location, within blocks of the California Street cable car, the Geary streetcar and a number of electric trolley bus lines, including the 22, which brought customers to Fillmore from the Mission and Marina Districts. But competition was stiff, with six clothing stores operating within several blocks.

“Business was not that good at the time,” Neuhaus recalls. “So I told my father, we’ve got to do something different. I came up with the idea of selling women’s large size clothes. I put out a big sign saying Specializing in Large Sizes.”

Jerry Neuhaus inside his family’s store on Fillmore Street.

With no other shop in San Francisco at the time devoted to selling plus sizes for women, the store benefited from its niche. Customers came from all over the Bay Area. And Neuhaus would travel to New York twice a year to commission clothing for the shop.

Neuhaus also extended credit to many of the customers, which won him their lasting loyalty. He says his only truly negative experience was being held up at gunpoint on the day before Christmas one year. The gunman got away with $2,000.

The business continued until the city’s Redevelopment Agency notified Neuhaus that his store was part of the area that was slated for demolition during the second phase of the massive redevelopment project that was drastically changing the Western Addition. Neuhaus Brothers closed in 1970, and the city razed the block of Fillmore Street it had occupied shortly afterward. The Amelia condominiums and shops are there today.

Neuhaus used the money he received as compensation from the Redevelopment Agency to go into real estate, primarily in the Sunset and Richmond Districts.

Neuhaus was married for more than 66 years to Renee Cohn, another German refugee, from Hamburg, who came to San Francisco in 1939. They both attended Lowell High School. The two first met as high school students at a holiday celebration at Congregation Beth Israel, the synagogue on Geary that once stood next door to the Fillmore Auditorium on what is now the site of the post office.

They were married in 1947 at Congregation Keneseth Israel, an Orthodox synagogue then at Webster and Golden Gate. The couple raised three daughters, Sandy, Debbie and Nancy. Eventually in later life they moved to Rhoda Goldman Plaza, the senior community at Post and Scott where Jerry still lives. Renee died in 2014.

These days, Neuhaus enjoys taking short walks in the neighborhood, impressed that it has become more upscale than during his days in business. And he occasionally comes across people who remember the old days.

“Just a week ago,” he says, “a guy came by here, and said: ‘You’re Mr. Neuhaus. When I was a little boy, my mother was a big woman, and we lived far away, but we used to come to your store every month. My mother always enjoyed it.’ ”

Neuhaus says he feels fortunate he had his business in a different era. “Retail business is a thing of the past,” he says. “So many people are buying on the Internet.” But he hasn’t given up on his trade. “I do think neighborhood stores still have a chance,” he says.

Still lively and intellectually active after nearly a century of life, he has some advice to offer: “The main thing is to stay healthy.”

Jerry Neuhaus today at Rhoda Goldman Plaza.

Research assistance provided by Burt Meyer and Randall Heilbrunn.

Filed under: Locals, Neighborhood History

« »

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    A BUFFETT’S  BACK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

    Investor Warren Buffett’s late wife Susie lived in Pacific Heights for a time, his son Peter owned a home on Scott Street, and now his Berkshire Hathaway branded residential real estate company is opening an office in the neighborhood, taking the two spaces on California Street previously occupied by the Vino wine shop and Kuraya antiques. Paula Gold-Nocella and Peter Shovanes are leading the office.

    NEW FILLMORE SHOP OFFERS JUST ONE DRESS

    Only a few weeks ago Lilith closed at 2029 Fillmore, and already Zuri has popped up its place.

    The new shop offers only one dress, made in Kenya of many different boldly patterned and brightly colored fabrics. This is the second location for the online company — the other is on Bleeker Street in New York. Zuri is to be open on Fillmore through the end of the year.

    NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

  • Meta