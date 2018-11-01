A BUFFETT’S BACK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Investor Warren Buffett’s late wife Susie lived in Pacific Heights for a time, his son Peter owned a home on Scott Street, and now his Berkshire Hathaway branded residential real estate company is opening an office in the neighborhood, taking the two spaces on California Street previously occupied by the Vino wine shop and Kuraya antiques. Paula Gold-Nocella and Peter Shovanes are leading the office.

NEW FILLMORE SHOP OFFERS JUST ONE DRESS

Only a few weeks ago Lilith closed at 2029 Fillmore, and already Zuri has popped up its place.

The new shop offers only one dress, made in Kenya of many different boldly patterned and brightly colored fabrics. This is the second location for the online company — the other is on Bleeker Street in New York. Zuri is to be open on Fillmore through the end of the year.

NEW: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore has been reborn as a shoe store. But while it offers ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s is not like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

“Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which now has its first brick-and-mortar store.

LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

• Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

• At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

• And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)