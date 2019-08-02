Posted on by editors

FILLMORE BEAT | CHRIS BARNETT

Armed with blowtorches, guts and guile, a spate of burglars and shoplifters have been thieving from merchants day and night on Fillmore Street and in the California-Divisadero retail hub as well — and some storeowners are complaining that neither the cops nor District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani are taking any real action to protect them or catch the criminals.

There seem to be two varieties of crooks, depending on the neighborhood. Fashion shops on Fillmore Street report being hit by shoplifters during the day who grab merchandise in the front of the store when clerks are in the back ringing up customers. At California and Divisadero, the modus operandi is blowtorching or breaking in glass front doors in the early morning hours, often between 3 and 5 a.m.

Tim Schuyler Hayman, owner of Scopo Divino, a wine bar and retail shop at 2800 California — who also heads the Upper Divis Merchants Association — says he’s largely getting a deaf ear from City Hall and law enforcement. “I’ve invited Northern Station and Richmond Station to attend our meetings and they never show up. We’re right on the border of the two jurisdictions, but I’ve also been told we’re on the fringe,” he says. “Plus, Northern Station officers took some DNA on a break-in of my store two years ago and it’s never been processed. We don’t have a foot patrol and we have a lot of stores.”

Hayman says he’s pleaded with Supervisor Stefani to come to the merchants meeting and hear what is happening, but she’s never appeared. “One time she was in Italy on city business, and I understand that. But since then, nothing,” he says. “She last visited us when she was running for election.”

After repeated unanswered calls, Supervisor Stefani’s office issued a statement: “I’m doing everything in my power to combat the crime epidemic facing our neighborhoods, which is out of control. Last year I successfully advocated for the addition of 250 new officers over four years, and this year I protected over $1 million in the budget to pay for foot patrols on our streets — but that’s not enough.”

The brass at Northern Station offered no response, but a lieutenant at the Richmond Station said officers are always willing to meet with merchants and residents. He said a Richmond investigator is working with Hayman and “an active investigation is ongoing.”

Some Fillmore merchants are hardening up, taking matters into their own hands. Walgreens, hit several times by swarms of thieves who rampaged through the aisles grabbing merchandise not under lock and key, now has a security guard, dressed in black, posted at the front door and circulating through the store. Ralph Lauren has at times posted a hulking guard outside the store wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned “public safety.” Sometimes a black-suited guard is posted just inside the front door. A clerk says that shoplifters “in their 30s and 40s — never any kids” filch random sizes, leading him to surmise they probably sell the goods at swap meets. Across the street at Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda, a clerk says the shop was hit by an “older man” and also a male and female couple. “We’ve put a sensor on the front door that buzzes when someone walks in, and that has been helpful,” she says.

Meantime, even St. Dominic’s Church, which had an irreplaceable ecclesiastical treasure and historic church records stolen last year, isn’t trusting in the heavens to protect it from blasphemous burglars. A guard is now often posted inside the Gothic sanctuary. Parish administrator Michael Rossi acknowledged: “We have more security today than we had 10 years ago,” but wouldn’t go into details.

Vas Kiniris, executive director of both the Fillmore Merchants Association and a citywide merchant group, agrees that Fillmore shoplifting is on the rise and the buzz is heard by pro criminals who flock to the hood for upscale pickings. But he contends that Northern Station cops and other SFPD stations are quietly working with merchants to install video coverage, get descriptions of suspects and target repeat offenders. “The police are responsive and quietly doing a good job,” Kiniris says. “I’m optimistic.”

