COMING & GOING

ON FILLMORE

• After a 15-year run at 2413 California, the De Novo boutique called it quits at the end of August. The women’s shop was said to be squeezed out by its landlord, who levied a hefty rent hike to renew the lease.

• London-based women’s fashion boutique Jigsaw closed its store at 2121 Fillmore after 12 years on the street and is shuttering all its U.S. outlets, plus some Australian and European shops.

• Hot handbag and clothing designer Rebecca Minkoff also shut down her store at 2124 Fillmore and moved out even before the official closing date of August 30. Representatives at Minkoff’s New York headquarters would not say whether a rent hike or sagging sales drove out the shop.

• The Reset, a woman-owned and funded fashion pop-up at 2053 Fillmore, has moved into Minkoff’s old storefront, and Garin, a luxury cashmere and CBD emporium, has replaced the Reset.

• On Pine just off Fillmore, La Boulangerie has reopened with a new paint job — it’s no longer French blue — a new blond interior decor, communal seating and a few new staffers behind the modern counter.

• Nearby, the brown paper now lining the windows signals progress at the shuttered Elite Cafe. Said to be replacing the Elite is a new eatery from that prolific Italian culinary stallion Adriano Paganini.

• The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.

• South of Geary, the heart of the old Fillmore has lost two more restaurants. The Korean-flavored Fillmore Social Club at 1521 Eddy, in the shadow of the empty complex that once housed Yoshi’s and 1300 on Fillmore, is now shuttered.

• And Isla Vida, the newish Afro-Carribean spot at 1525 Fillmore lauded just a few weeks ago as one of the Top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area, has closed.