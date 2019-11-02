REAL ESTATE | PATRICK BARBER
Although residential property sales in the neighborhood have reached the highest level since before the last recession and the market remains healthy, certain factors indicate buyer sentiment has tempered.
There were 39 single-family home and condominium sales in the neighborhood during the last month — traditionally one of the year’s busiest real estate seasons. Activity in the neighborhood was up by 34.5 percent from the same time in the previous two years, reaching the highest level of sales for that time period since 2004.
The city’s most desirable real estate is still in demand, with two-thirds of local sales commanding premiums this fall. But headlines that warn of an impending recession and slipping consumer confidence may have caused some potential buyers to pause.
And while traffic for most open houses remains solid, real estate professionals report that buyers seem less urgent than in previous months, thanks in part to more inventory coming onto the market. This minor market lull might not last. But it could offer motivated home shoppers the opportunity to avoid contingency clauses and bidding wars while their more cautious competitors wait it out.
