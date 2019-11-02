REAL ESTATE | NINA HATVANY
Whether a property moves quickly usually has more to do with inventory in that category than the quality of the home itself. Excellent properties that are priced correctly can still move slowly when buyers have the luxury of increased inventory.
We have a fantastic listing at 1940 Scott Street — an extra-large condominium in a fabulously walkable location to Fillmore Street, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two levels, an office, an eat-in kitchen, a roof deck and wonderful space and charm — that has sat for two months, to our amazement.
Late fall is a time when it is very common for agents to see excellent condos and houses still sitting on the market. Buyers are accustomed to such low inventory in San Francisco that come September, when so many properties pop up, many buyers get spooked, worrying about a decline in the market and overwhelmed by all the choices. Instead they decide on a “wait and see” approach. Come springtime, those same buyers, with bonuses in hand and renewed vigor for the search, will come back in droves to purchase properties that have re-launched on the spring market at higher prices.
The lull in the market between November 1 and January 1 presents a great opportunity for buyers to explore the properties that have been available for longer than 30 days and take advantage of the lack of competition.
Nina Hatvany is an agent at Compass Real Estate.
Filed under: Real Estate