Harlem of the West, revised

Posted on December 4, 2019 by editors
The new and earlier editions of Harlem of the West.

A PUBLIC APPEAL

In the late ’80s, Elizabeth Pepin Silva and Lewis Watts began an archival journey to resurrect a piece of San Francisco’s cultural history that had been bulldozed into oblivion. The Harlem of the West Project sought to make visible the rich history of the Fillmore District — one of the few neighborhoods in the Bay Area where people of color could go for entertainment in the 1940s and ’50s.

More than a dozen clubs dotted the 20-block radius, cheek by jowl with independent restaurants, pool halls, theaters and stores, many of them owned and run by African Americans, Japanese Americans, and Filipino Americans.

The authors gathered more than 200 photographs and images, lovingly restored them at considerable cost — drawing upon funds that many supporters generously gave — and gathered together oral histories of residents and musicians to take readers through an all-but-forgotten multicultural neighborhood — one that revealed a momentous part of America’s musical heritage.

The resulting book, Harlem of the West: The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era, has gone through several iterations. Now, at long last, it has found a proper home: Heyday Books, an independent, nonprofit publisher founded 45 years ago in Berkeley. They have international distribution through Publishers Group West, which will allow the book, for the first time, to be distributed outside the United States. The current climate in the country seems especially in need of this book, which has been given a new cover and been updated.

“It is a stunning volume and realizes our most precious ambitions,” says Pepin. “Because Heyday is a scrappy independent publisher and is always in need of funds to help make possible its authors’ dreams, Lewis and I are asking supporters once again to dig deep into their pockets to help publish and market the book in the most robust way possible.” 

Heyday Press needs to raise $30,000 in order to publish the book. Because Heyday is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all contributions are tax-deductible. The new African American Museum in Washington, D.C., will be featuring the book prominently in its bookstore, as will the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco. SFJAZZ has vowed to help as well. 

Donate online at the link below, or send checks to Heyday Books, P.O. Box 9145, Berkeley, CA 94709.

PREVIEW THE NEW EDITION

Support Heyday

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    THE ELITE CAFE
    IS     TURNING ITALIAN

    Dragged-out negotiations between Andy Chun, who held the lease on the now-dark Elite Cafe, and serial restaurateur Adriano Paganini have finally been resolved, sources say, and renovation work has begun.

    The new owner of the iconic Fillmore building, Rick Howard — who also owns Harry’s Bar across the street — hopes to strip off some of Chun’s black paint and restore the building’s original Art Deco facade. The awning is already gone.

    Also going: the blackened wooden booths inside — and probably the name, too, which means a reworking of the vintage neon sign out front.

    Look for — but don’t bet on — a January 2020 opening.

     

    CRUELTY TO
    ANIMAL LOVERS

    The SF SPCA — Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — has lately been somewhat cruel to animal fanciers at its 2343 Fillmore Street outpost, formerly Pets Unlimited.

    First it shut down its second story adoption center where dog and cat lovers could cuddle furry friends and get acquainted before taking a pet home. A staffer says they didn’t have enough foot traffic to keep the adoption center open. Now animals looking for a new home are brought over to Fillmore Street once a week from the city’s Animal Care & Control center.

    The latest cut: The 24-hour emergency vet care has now been trimmed back to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

    Local animal lovers are wondering if real estate values in the neighborhood might ultimately lead the SPCA to consolidate everything at its headquarters in the Mission.

     

    RISING STARS IN
    THE FILLMORE

    The neighborhood is home to three of the Chronicle’s annual listing of Rising Star Chefs, hailed for “pushing their respective cuisines forward.”

    Honored are the husband and wife team of Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, whose eastern Mediterranean cuisine is packing the house at Noosh, at Fillmore and Pine — “a stylish restaurant on Fillmore that redefines so much about Bay Area restaurants, from both culinary and operational points of view,” the Chron notes.

    Another rising star is Meghan Clark of the long-awaited and recently opened modern Thai restaurant Nari in the Hotel Kabuki at 1625 Post in Japantown.

    “Americans often think Thai food is just street food,” Clark says. “And that’s not even the best part of it. Thai food has a lot of rich history of beautifully prepared meals.”

     

    THE TRIBES
    IN THE GROVE

    The rustic and familiar coffeehouse-restaurant The Grove at 2016 Fillmore is known for its diverse menu and smart servers. Now it has added greater diversity to its staffing.

    A trio of Native American women from three different California tribes have joined, bringing their smiles and swift service skills with them: Monique Valador-Pineda from the Ohlone Tribe in San Jose, Cierra Oscar from the Yurok tribe and Jena Marshall from the Hoopa tribe east of Eureka, one of the very few Indian nations in California not to have its lands seized by the U.S. government.

     

    COMING & GOING
    ON FILLMORE

    • Pizza pricing history may be in the making at 2043 Fillmore, where Apizza is now open and, as heralded, is selling a full nine-inch Margherita pie for $2.75, about the cost of a slice at most pizzerias.

    • Founder-owner Jack Kreitzman is back at the helm of his 34-year-old trattoria Jackson Fillmore, at 2506 Fillmore near Jackson. Brother-sister managers Casey and Kelly Sullivan have moved on to new ventures.

    • Over at Florio, at 1915 Fillmore, favorite former chef Rick Hackett returns as executive chef after running his own place in Jack London Square. He brings along Naizer Mubarak, who will add pan-American savory and spice to some dishes, but the menu remains the same, promises general manager  John Castano.

    • London-based women’s fashion boutique Jigsaw closed its store at 2121 Fillmore after 12 years and has been replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow’s first permanent Goop Lab boutique, which had a pop-up during the holidays last year a block up the street.

    • Hot handbag and clothing designer Rebecca Minkoff shut down her store at 2124 Fillmore and has been replaced by The Reset, a woman-owned and funded fashion boutique that popped up at 2053 Fillmore. Garin, a luxury cashmere and CBD emporium, has replaced the Reset.

    • The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.

