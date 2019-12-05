THE ELITE CAFE

IS TURNING ITALIAN

Dragged-out negotiations between Andy Chun, who held the lease on the now-dark Elite Cafe, and serial restaurateur Adriano Paganini have finally been resolved, sources say, and renovation work has begun.

The new owner of the iconic Fillmore building, Rick Howard — who also owns Harry’s Bar across the street — hopes to strip off some of Chun’s black paint and restore the building’s original Art Deco facade. The awning is already gone.

Also going: the blackened wooden booths inside — and probably the name, too, which means a reworking of the vintage neon sign out front.

Look for — but don’t bet on — a January 2020 opening.

CRUELTY TO

ANIMAL LOVERS

The SFSPCA — Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — has lately been somewhat cruel to animal fanciers at its 2343 Fillmore Street outpost, formerly Pets Unlimited.

First it shut down its second story adoption center where dog and cat lovers could cuddle furry friends and get acquainted before taking a pet home. A staffer says they didn’t have enough foot traffic to keep the adoption center open. Now animals looking for a new home are brought over to Fillmore Street once a week from the city’s Animal Care & Control center.

The latest cut: The 24-hour emergency vet care has now been trimmed back to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Local animal lovers are wondering if real estate values in the neighborhood might ultimately lead the SPCA to consolidate everything at its headquarters in the Mission.

RISING STARS IN

THE FILLMORE

The neighborhood is home to three of the Chronicle’s annual listing of Rising Star Chefs, hailed for “pushing their respective cuisines forward.”

Honored are the husband and wife team of Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, whose eastern Mediterranean cuisine is packing the house at Noosh, at Fillmore and Pine — “a stylish restaurant on Fillmore that redefines so much about Bay Area restaurants, from both culinary and operational points of view,” the Chron notes.

Another rising star is Meghan Clark of the long-awaited and recently opened modern Thai restaurant Nari in the Hotel Kabuki at 1625 Post in Japantown.

“Americans often think Thai food is just street food,” Clark says. “And that’s not even the best part of it. Thai food has a lot of rich history of beautifully prepared meals.”

THE TRIBES

IN THE GROVE

The rustic and familiar coffeehouse-restaurant The Grove at 2016 Fillmore is known for its diverse menu and smart servers. Now it has added greater diversity to its staffing.

A trio of Native American women from three different California tribes have joined, bringing their smiles and swift service skills with them: Monique Valador-Pineda from the Ohlone Tribe in San Jose, Cierra Oscar from the Yurok tribe and Jena Marshall from the Hoopa tribe east of Eureka, one of the very few Indian nations in California not to have its lands seized by the U.S. government.

COMING & GOING

ON FILLMORE

• Pizza pricing history may be in the making at 2043 Fillmore, where Apizza is now open and, as heralded, is selling a full nine-inch Margherita pie for $2.75, about the cost of a slice at most pizzerias.

• Founder-owner Jack Kreitzman is back at the helm of his 34-year-old trattoria Jackson Fillmore, at 2506 Fillmore near Jackson. Brother-sister managers Casey and Kelly Sullivan have moved on to new ventures.

• Over at Florio, at 1915 Fillmore, favorite former chef Rick Hackett returns as executive chef after running his own place in Jack London Square. He brings along Naizer Mubarak, who will add pan-American savory and spice to some dishes, but the menu remains the same, promises general manager John Castano.

• London-based women’s fashion boutique Jigsaw closed its store at 2121 Fillmore after 12 years and has been replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow’s first permanent Goop Lab boutique, which had a pop-up during the holidays last year a block up the street.

• Hot handbag and clothing designer Rebecca Minkoff shut down her store at 2124 Fillmore and has been replaced by The Reset, a woman-owned and funded fashion boutique that popped up at 2053 Fillmore. Garin, a luxury cashmere and CBD emporium, has replaced the Reset.

• The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.