Inside the Palace Cafe

Posted on December 5, 2019 by editors

LOCAL HISTORY | THOMAS REYNOLDS

For decades local residents have walked down the block of Fillmore between Bush and Sutter and wondered about the sign hanging out over the sidewalk: Palace Cafe, it says, above a bright red Dr Pepper logo.

The cafe has been closed at least 30 years. For many of those years the sign was mostly obscured by the overgrown ficus trees that lined the block. After the trees came down a few months ago, the question came more frequently: “What’s up with the Palace Cafe?” It was said to be set up just as it was when it was last open for business back in the 1970s. But nobody seemed to know for sure.

Then one recent Saturday morning, while walking up the street from the Fillmore Farmers Market, a neighbor noticed the door to the long-shuttered cafe ajar. He knocked while pushing it open. Inside he met Dr. Jan Dickey, one of the grandchildren of the couple who bought the building back in the 1940s when they were part of the wave of black migration from the South. Some of their descendants still live in the flats upstairs. 

Dickey had come over from his home in the East Bay to the building where he grew up to finally start clearing out the cafe. He said his family had decided, with encouragement from the city’s new crackdown on vacant storefronts, they should empty the space and offer it for rent, perhaps as an office or a shop. They wanted to honor his grandfather, he said, and his grandmother, who willed — and prayed — the building into the family’s fold as its home in the heart of the Fillmore.

“May I take photos?” the visitor asked. They offer a glimpse of the old Fillmore untouched by time.

  • Inside the kitchen of the Palace Cafe.

EARLIER: “Frozen in time

Filed under: Neighborhood History

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    THE ELITE CAFE
    IS     TURNING ITALIAN

    Dragged-out negotiations between Andy Chun, who held the lease on the now-dark Elite Cafe, and serial restaurateur Adriano Paganini have finally been resolved, sources say, and renovation work has begun.

    The new owner of the iconic Fillmore building, Rick Howard — who also owns Harry’s Bar across the street — hopes to strip off some of Chun’s black paint and restore the building’s original Art Deco facade. The awning is already gone.

    Also going: the blackened wooden booths inside — and probably the name, too, which means a reworking of the vintage neon sign out front.

    Look for — but don’t bet on — a January 2020 opening.

     

    CRUELTY TO
    ANIMAL LOVERS

    The SF SPCA — Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — has lately been somewhat cruel to animal fanciers at its 2343 Fillmore Street outpost, formerly Pets Unlimited.

    First it shut down its second story adoption center where dog and cat lovers could cuddle furry friends and get acquainted before taking a pet home. A staffer says they didn’t have enough foot traffic to keep the adoption center open. Now animals looking for a new home are brought over to Fillmore Street once a week from the city’s Animal Care & Control center.

    The latest cut: The 24-hour emergency vet care has now been trimmed back to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

    Local animal lovers are wondering if real estate values in the neighborhood might ultimately lead the SPCA to consolidate everything at its headquarters in the Mission.

     

    RISING STARS IN
    THE FILLMORE

    The neighborhood is home to three of the Chronicle’s annual listing of Rising Star Chefs, hailed for “pushing their respective cuisines forward.”

    Honored are the husband and wife team of Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, whose eastern Mediterranean cuisine is packing the house at Noosh, at Fillmore and Pine — “a stylish restaurant on Fillmore that redefines so much about Bay Area restaurants, from both culinary and operational points of view,” the Chron notes.

    Another rising star is Meghan Clark of the long-awaited and recently opened modern Thai restaurant Nari in the Hotel Kabuki at 1625 Post in Japantown.

    “Americans often think Thai food is just street food,” Clark says. “And that’s not even the best part of it. Thai food has a lot of rich history of beautifully prepared meals.”

     

    THE TRIBES
    IN THE GROVE

    The rustic and familiar coffeehouse-restaurant The Grove at 2016 Fillmore is known for its diverse menu and smart servers. Now it has added greater diversity to its staffing.

    A trio of Native American women from three different California tribes have joined, bringing their smiles and swift service skills with them: Monique Valador-Pineda from the Ohlone Tribe in San Jose, Cierra Oscar from the Yurok tribe and Jena Marshall from the Hoopa tribe east of Eureka, one of the very few Indian nations in California not to have its lands seized by the U.S. government.

     

    COMING & GOING
    ON FILLMORE

    • Pizza pricing history may be in the making at 2043 Fillmore, where Apizza is now open and, as heralded, is selling a full nine-inch Margherita pie for $2.75, about the cost of a slice at most pizzerias.

    • Founder-owner Jack Kreitzman is back at the helm of his 34-year-old trattoria Jackson Fillmore, at 2506 Fillmore near Jackson. Brother-sister managers Casey and Kelly Sullivan have moved on to new ventures.

    • Over at Florio, at 1915 Fillmore, favorite former chef Rick Hackett returns as executive chef after running his own place in Jack London Square. He brings along Naizer Mubarak, who will add pan-American savory and spice to some dishes, but the menu remains the same, promises general manager  John Castano.

    • London-based women’s fashion boutique Jigsaw closed its store at 2121 Fillmore after 12 years and has been replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow’s first permanent Goop Lab boutique, which had a pop-up during the holidays last year a block up the street.

    • Hot handbag and clothing designer Rebecca Minkoff shut down her store at 2124 Fillmore and has been replaced by The Reset, a woman-owned and funded fashion boutique that popped up at 2053 Fillmore. Garin, a luxury cashmere and CBD emporium, has replaced the Reset.

    • The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.

