Demolishing the Clay

Posted on February 27, 2020 by editors
A birdseye view of the Clay Theatre from the projectionist’s booth.

DEMOLITION OF THE interior of the 110-year-old Clay Theatre on Fillmore Street began today, with workers hauling out the seats, the popcorn machine and the projectors.

Landmark Theatres, the company that operated the Clay in recent decades, has instructed its staff to leave the building empty by the end of the month — tomorrow, February 29.

The theater closed at the end of January, but ongoing discussions between building owner Balgobind Jaiswal and the S.F. Neighborhood Theater Foundation — which had offered to buy or rent the theater — had given supporters hope the Clay might continue as a nonprofit.

Those negotiations have proved unsuccessful and the landlord’s agent, neighborhood resident Pamela Mendelsohn of the Maven Commercial real estate firm, has been showing the space to other potential tenants.

  • Interior furnishings of the Clay Theatre being removed and hauled away.

EARLIER: “Clay Theatre to close

Filed under: Film, Landmarks, Neighborhood History

