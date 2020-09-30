Bouquets to art: the local edition

Posted on by editors

The calendar entry for October 2020 features Tom Killion’s “Above Stinton Beach” and a floral arrangement by Candiece Milford.

EVERY SPRING the de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park celebrates the season by hosting its annual Bouquets to Art exhibition, pairing beautiful floral creations with the museum’s artistic treasures.

It didn’t happen this year, given the lockdown. So staffers at a local senior residence, Rhoda Goldman Plaza at Post and Scott, have picked up the mantle. Every fall, Rhoda Goldman Plaza produces a calendar that features its residents — and usually a bit of humor. This year the lockdown has sequestered the residents and made that impossible. So the calendar instead features the residence’s extensive art collection, accentuated by floral creations by its staff.

“We do this for residents and their families and people who are on our wait list,” said Candiece Milford, director of marketing at Rhoda Goldman Plaza, to “carry the joy throughout the year.”

Milford and her colleague Corey Weiner, director of food and beverage, created the interpretive floral arrangements featured in the calendar. As it happens, in addition to their day jobs Milford has a master of fine arts degree from UCLA and Weiner is a painter.

“While the floral artists [at the museum] are given at least a week to prepare their amazing concoctions, the ones in our calendar were created in one to two hours because the creators have other roles,” Milford said. “We squeezed this project in between other tasks over the course of two weeks.”

Also unlike the exhibition at the museum, this one lasts all year.

November 2020 features John Arbuckle’s “Persimmon” and an arrangement by Candiece Milford.

Filed under: Art & Design