Sugar’s Broiler stood for decades — rarely open — at Fillmore and Sacramento.

AN ENDURING LOCAL MYSTERY has been resolved. For decades people have asked: Did anyone ever actually see Sugar’s Broiler open? The hamburger joint that long occupied the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento — now home to Peet’s Coffee — is remembered by many longtimers for the “on vacation” sign that perpetually hung on the front door.

In our article, “50 Years on Fillmore,” local artist Dan Max and local poet Ronald Hobbs — both of whom have lived on Fillmore for half a century and experienced its more colorful days — confessed that neither ever had a burger at Sugar’s.

Then came this response: “I had more than a few burgers at Sugar’s Broiler,” commented Mark J. Mitchell, another writer who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, and spent many years behind the counter at Bi-Rite Liquors, then across the street at D&M. “But I think I’m the only person who ever did,” he acknowledged.

Dan Max said many people commented about his and Hobbs’ recollections of the old days on Fillmore Street — “especially young people,” he said. “They’re not nostalgic for anything, but they didn’t know Fillmore was ever like that.”

Of the mid-70s, he recalled: “It really was dark in that period. It seemed that every day there was something darker. There were a lot of different kinds of cults, including remnants of the Manson gang — just the females. They still believed in the cause. They were unrepentant — a lot of screwballs. Then the Hells Angels started selling the hard stuff and it really got bad.”

“There were a lot of murders,” Max said. “The naivete of the young hippie girls attracted the bad guys.”

It was during that period that Rev. Jim Jones moved into the neighborhood and established his People’s Temple in the old Masonic temple on Geary, where the post office now stands.

“There was a very nice, kindly black gentlemen, Mr. Oliver, who repaired watches,” Max recalled. “The story always was that he was very upset about his son being a member of the People’s Temple. He helped get people to blow the whistle on Jim Jones.”

After that Mr. Oliver suffered a stroke and his watch shop became a part of Mrs. Dewson’s Hats.

“They just left everything behind,” Max said, when the People’s Temple moved to the jungle in South America. “They left their cars parked on the street. Later I remember there was yellow FBI tape around the cars.”


The article sparked recollections from a number of others as well, including therapist Beth MacLeod, who was a journalist and creative soul living in the neighborhood in the late ’70s.

“You could take care of life’s daily tasks” on Fillmore Street, she remembered. “ ‘Oh, I need a lightbulb.’ The hardware store. ‘Oh, I need a typewriter ribbon.’ Brown Bag Stationers. My favorite was Millard’s, by the Clay Theatre, with its very small counter and a line out the door. I could splurge on a savory crepe, a glass of wine and a slice of fabulous carrot cake and walk out barely spending $10.”

    When I lived on Buchanan Street (between Clay and Sacramento) in 1973, I went to Sugar’s Broiler quite a few times for their burgers. Their burgers were big and delicious and their potato fries were thick-cut. The owners were a really sweet Chinese American couple. The wife took my order at the front counter and her husband did the cooking. I always did take-out. I truly miss this place. I truly miss the old Fillmore.

    So sorry to Mark J. Mitchell because he was not the only one who got to eat Sugar’s Broiler burgers.

    Thanks for all the lovely memories.

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups met in mid-May with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: Saje, a natural wellness products store, at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

