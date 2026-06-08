New takeout sushi on Fillmore

The jewel box of a space at 1552 Fillmore is alive again with sushi to go.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

There’s good news for sushi lovers: takeout sushi is back on Fillmore, and the lines are already forming out front. Yoeechee has moved into the streamlined space at 1552 Fillmore, just south of Geary, with a refreshingly simple concept: beautiful sushi boxes, made fresh each morning, priced for a real lunch and not a special occasion. Neighbors have noticed. The boxes have been selling out every single day. You may remember the higher-end Aji Kiji at this same address before it relocated downtown.

“Our goal is fresh fish every day,” says Jihwan Wang, Yoeechee’s executive chef. Chimes in founder Tony Chong: “We want customers to enjoy sushi for lunch at a reasonable price.”

The boxes are a delight to look at: fish arranged over beds of rice in bamboo trays, complete with charming little fish-shaped soy sauce containers. The menu covers nigiri, chirashi and sashimi, with the focus squarely on quality, value and convenience.

For now it’s takeout only, and the Yoeechee crew offers a tip: let the sushi rest for 30 to 45 minutes after you pick it up so the rice and fish can come to room temperature. Prices run from $20 to $53. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Monday or until they sell out, whichever comes first. Dinner hours may be on the horizon, which would make this a handy stop on the way home. For now, get there early.

BUBU JOINS NONO: No more happy hour crowds on the sidewalk at Bubu on California Street, which went dark to make way for Don Don, restaurateur Kevin Chen’s new izakaya bar concept. But Bubu hasn’t disappeared — it’s teamed up with NoNo Baru, Chen’s other local restaurant at 1800 Fillmore. Bubu needed more space, and if you remember those happy hour lines, you’ll know why. The beloved happy hour is alive and well, now running twice daily: 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m. The after-work ritual continues.

COMING ALONG: The Super Duper Burger coming to the former Burger King space at Fillmore and Post is getting close. The sign is up, and a contractor on site says they could open within the month. … And there’s progress at the Clay Theater. The city has awarded demolition permits to remake the interior of the historic single-screen theater at 2261 Fillmore, which has been dark since 2020. The current plan has it reopening in 2027.

STIRRING AT EX-YOSHI’S: Big news from the corner of Fillmore and Eddy: After years of sitting dark and empty, the Fillmore Heritage Center is coming back to life — at least for now. The city plans to reopen the center temporarily through December for events, performances, pop-ups and community gatherings.

The long-dormant former home of Yoshi’s would be made available free of charge to community groups, artists and small businesses. Applications are expected to open at the end of June. City officials will also study what permanent reactivation of the 50,000-square-foot complex would require — upgrades needed, and whether an entertainment-and-dining concept pencils out financially in 2026.

LIBERTY TO BON BON: The cannabis shop at 2222 Bush Street is coming back — this time as Bon Bon Dispensary. Liberty is expected to reopen under the new name, breathing life back into a storefront that sat on the market for several years. It was home to Unity Church for many years before that.

BONE-SHAPED BENCHES: A small but delightful addition to the streetscape: AMC Pet Medical Center has installed dog bone-shaped benches on Fillmore. It’s the kind of playful touch that makes the neighborhood worth walking — a reason to slow down, sit a spell and let the dogs say hello.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

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