To the Editors:

I’m a Cow Hollow resident and an ardent reader of the New Fillmore, and I wanted to share a small note of appreciation. The stories you publish capture the color, diversity and everyday beauty of our neighborhoods in a way that feels deeply personal. I often find myself walking through Pacific Heights, the Presidio or Cow Hollow and thinking, “Oh, this was in the New Fillmore the other day,” which always brings a smile.

As a thank you for the joy and sense of belonging your work brings into my life, I put together a refreshed website for you — a modernized design, an updated photo corner to help readers better visualize life around Fillmore Street and improved SEO and AEO for easier discovery. BEFORE | AFTER

I’m happy to collaborate or hand over this website to you.

ASHESHA MEHROTA

Editor’s note: Readers, what do you think?

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