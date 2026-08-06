Lafayette Park celebrates its free speech history

Police arrest members and supporters of the S.F. Mime Troupe in Lafayette Park on August 7, 1965.

WHEN POLICE STOPPED the S.F. Mime Troupe’s performance in Lafayette Park on August 7, 1965, they sparked several revolutions — in free speech and artistic expression, certainly, but also in the enduring history of the Mime Troupe and the career of promoter Bill Graham, who would go on to become the legendary impresario of the Fillmore Auditorium and rock music itself.

Not bad for one day in a local park.

That historic day will be celebrated when it happened — on August 7 — and where it happened, at the top of Lafayette Park, in what is now known as Mime Troupe meadow. Performances at 1 and 3 p.m. will include an open mic for all artists who show up, whether to sing, act, dance or perform a reading of poetry or prose. A space will be set aside for visual art. There will be light refreshments, but no amplification of sound in deference to the neighbors.

Art Persyko, left, R.G. Davis, seated, and others in 2025.

“It will be a celebration of artistic free speech,” says organizer Art Persyko, who lives on Lafayette Park and helped ensure the event was enshrined in park history when the park was renovated a few years ago with the creation of Mime Troupe meadow. “We’ll also honor Ron Davis and remember his arrest and what it means to us today. With Ron’s passing and the current political climate in the U.S., the time seems right for another public celebration of artistic free speech day in Lafayette Park.”

One key thing will be different this August 7 than last, when the 60th anniversary was celebrated with the chief provocateur, Mime Troupe founder Ronald G. Davis, in attendance. Davis died on June 21 at his home in San Francisco. He was 92.

Davis once recalled that he arrived in the park that fateful day ready for a theatrical event. “I knew they were gonna arrest me, so I performed an arrest,” he said. Davis stepped forward to begin the show, a commedia dell’arte production.

“Signor, signora, signorini,” he intoned. “Madame, monsieur, mademoiselle, ladieeeees and gentlemen, Il Tropo di Mimo di San Francisco presents for your appreciation today … an arrest.” Davis leaped into the air in a pirouette. When he landed, he was arrested. It was a jump into history, he said for the rest of his life.

That moment, and its significance, will be celebrated in Lafayette Park on August 7.

Mime Troupe founder Ron Davis leaped into history in Lafayette Park in 1965.

THE NEW YORK TIMES: “A Mime Who Spoke Out Dies at 92“





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