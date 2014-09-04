Who shot the Mayor of Fillmore?

Posted on September 4, 2014 by editors
Charles Sullivan (center left, with Fats Corlett sitting beside him) in the Booker T. Washington Hotel at Fillmore and Ellis.

Charles Sullivan (center left, with Fats Corlett sitting beside him) in the Booker T. Washington Hotel at Fillmore and Ellis. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

LOCAL HISTORY | GARY CARR

On August 2, 1966, the “Mayor of Fillmore” was found shot to death in the area south of Market Street. He was sprawled on the street next to the open door of a rental car. A revolver lay beside his right hand. Police said it was a suicide.

The dead man was Charles Sullivan, the most influential — and controversial — figure in the mostly African-American Fillmore District. From the late 1940s until his death, Sullivan was probably the richest man in the neighborhood. He was tall, handsome and imposing, dressed in finely tailored suits worthy of Duke Ellington. A local merchants group bestowed his title on him, complete with an oversize key to the city.

The San Francisco coroner dismissed the idea of suicide, declaring the death of “unknown circumstances.” Also disagreeing with the initial police report is Harry Richard Hall, Charles Sullivan’s nephew and the creator of a new one-man show, Blues for Charles.

“BLUES FOR CHARLES”
Harry Hall performs Blues for Charles, his one-man tribute to his uncle Charles Sullivan, the one-time Mayor of Fillmore, at the Exit Theatre at 156 Eddy Street on September 7, 13, 16 and 17 as part of the 23rd annual San Francisco Fringe Festival.

Blues for Charles is a murder mystery, and also Hall’s tribute to Charles Sullivan, his family and the Fillmore. But Hall would be the first to admit his uncle was no saint.

“Charles never would have committed suicide,” Hall says. “He was too selfish.”


Charles Sullivan was the epitome of the self-made man. He worked his way to the West Coast in the mid-1920s from his home in Alabama. The journey took him two years. In 1928, he ended up in Los Angeles where, after a series of menial jobs, he became a gofer in a machine shop and ended up a journeyman machinist.

“At best, Charles only had a sixth-grade education,” Hall says, “but he was a genius with numbers.”

As Hall’s new play makes clear, Sullivan was good with numbers in more ways than one.

He left Los Angeles for San Francisco in 1934 because the machinist union barred blacks. He found the union doors closed in the Bay Area, too, so he took a job as a chauffeur and mechanic for George Nicholls Jr., a Hollywood film editor and director of the popular 1934 film Anne of Green Gables, who was living in Hillsborough at the time. The job helped Sullivan meet people, and he was good at making friends. Or at least connections.

Gambling in the Fillmore. Photography courtesy of the Hall family.

Gambling in the Fillmore. Photography courtesy of the Hall family.

He cobbled together the money in 1938 to open a barbecue joint in San Mateo, naming it Sullivan’s. A year later, he brought his teenage sister, Gertrude, later playwright Harry Hall’s mother, out from Alabama to go to high school and work in the restaurant. He bought a bar near Pacifica, just so he could get the liquor license.

“In those days, you could transfer a license to another location,” Hall explains.

After this maneuver, Sullivan’s BBQ had a bar and became Club Sullivan. It also had a card room in the back; Sullivan was the first black man on the Peninsula to own a gambling license. He was on his way up.

Because Sullivan was good with machines and loved music, he got into the jukebox business, which he named Sullivan’s Music Co. Booking live acts followed, and by the mid-1940s, he had grown to be the most successful music promoter on the West Coast.

Sullivan moved into the Fillmore and hooked up with one of the Bay Area’s more colorful characters, a large man named Shirley “Fats” Corlett. Fats had come into possession of the Edison Hotel at 1540 Ellis Street and renamed it the Booker T. Washington Hotel, but because of a felony conviction he couldn’t own the bar. Sullivan saw an opportunity and bought the hotel, as well as the Post Street Liquor Store nearby at 1623 Post. The Post Street building had rooms for rent on the second floor, and that became the Sullivan Hotel.

Sullivan booked some of the biggest names in jazz — including Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Ruth Brown, Billie Holiday, Charlie Parker and Slim Galliard — into his own and other Bay Area venues. Galliard was a unique entertainer — a singer, songwriter, master of many instruments and inventor of his own language, which he called Vout.

At a party in the Fillmore in the 1940s, jazz great Louis Armstrong (seated second from right with his wife, Lucille) was joined by locals including Gertrude Hall (center), Charles Sullivans’s sister and the mother of Blues for Charles playwright Harry Hall. Photo courtesy of the Hall family.

At a party in the Fillmore in the 1940s, jazz great Louis Armstrong (seated second from right with his wife, Lucille) was joined by locals including Gertrude Hall (center), Charles Sullivans’s sister and the mother of playwright Harry Hall. Photo courtesy of the Hall family.

Galliard borrowed money from Sullivan to buy a chicken and waffles place on Post Street, which he called Vout City. When the place went bust, Sullivan sued Galliard and won control.

“Not only was my uncle good with numbers,” Hall says “He was a tough man with a lawsuit, too.”

Sullivan was also a man of great perseverance, eventually becoming the first African-American in the Bay Area to belong to the machinist union. When black people began arriving to work in the shipyards in Oakland and Hunter’s Point during World War II, Sullivan was already there.

The machinist-jukebox entrepreneur-night club owner-promoter already owned one of the most successful jazz clubs in the Fillmore, the Booker T. Washington Lounge. He added Galliard’s place, which turned into an even more successful after-hours music venue, the legendary Jimbo’s Bop City. The building that housed Jimbo’s was later moved from Post Street when the Fillmore District was largely wiped out by the Redevelopment Agency and became home of the late and lamented Marcus Book Store.

Sullivan also owned the master lease to the Fillmore Auditorium. In 1965, he began subletting the Fillmore to Bill Graham when he wasn’t using the venue himself for blockbusters like the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

Charles Sullivan also owned the Post Street Liquor Co., which was run by his brother-in-law George Hall (center, with Sullivan’s key to the city). Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Charles Sullivan also owned the Post Street Liquor Co., which was run by his brother-in-law George Hall (center, with Sullivan’s key to the city). Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

On August 1, 1966, Sullivan flew back to San Francisco from L.A., where he had promoted a James Brown concert at the War Memorial Theater. Sometime between midnight and 2 a.m., Sullivan’s body was discovered on Bluxome Street in the industrial district south of Market. According to the police report, he was between his rental car and the building, “lying where a sidewalk would be if there was one.” He had been shot once at close range “one inch to the right of the left nipple.” He was 57 years old.

The police estimated the time of death at midnight and called it a suicide. The coroner said it happened at 2 a.m. and ruled out suicide. Acquaintances of Sullivan said that, at midnight, he was still at a woman’s house in Oakland. Rumors spread that it was a mob hit. Soon afterward, Bill Graham took over booking acts into the Fillmore.

Harry Hall has his own theory of what happened to his uncle Charles. But Blues for Charles remains a murder mystery — and a tribute to a talented and powerful, if flawed, man.

Hall sums it up this way: “I’ve worked on this play for four years, and in the end, all I really want to do is free the family ghosts, and sing the blues for Charles.”

George Hall, Charles Sullivan's brother-in-law, inside the Post Street Liquor Store. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

George Hall, Charles Sullivan’s brother-in-law, inside the Post Street Liquor Store.
Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Post Street Liquor Store at 1623 Post Street. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Post Street Liquor Store at 1623 Post Street. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Interior of Post Street Liquors. Sign advertises rooms for rent upstairs in the Sullivan Hotel. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Interior of Post Street Liquors. Sign advertises rooms for rent upstairs in the Sullivan Hotel.
Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

The Plantation Club at 1628 Post Street. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

The Plantation Club at 1628 Post Street. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Post Street in the late 1940s. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Post Street in the late 1940s. Photograph courtesy of the Hall family.

Filed under: Neighborhood History

« »
  • Dennis Nelson

    This article does not mention the theory Hall believes about his Uncle’s death. Why isn’t that in the article. Dennis Nelson

  • Susan

    My uncle owned Sullivan’s Liquor on Post Street from the 60’s until it was torn down for Japantown. Is that the same as Post Street Liquor in the Sullivan Hotel?

  • Informative article.

  • Leadell Jenkins

    My family leased the restaurant in the back of The Booker T, and one on Fillmore and Turk, my Uncle ran The Civil Rights Social Club and he had a Plumbing Shop on Golden Gate at Fillmore next to Melrose Records we also had a restaurant our family name was Holmes. I can remember a Sullivan’s Liquors on Turk

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    BIDS FOR YOSHI'S
    NOW DUE APRIL 24

    More than two years after it went dark, the huge space at 1330 Fillmore that once housed Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant — and the gallery next door at 1320 Fillmore, the corner space occupied by 1300 on Fillmore restaurant and the public parking garage — are now on the market.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers for the commercial spaces in the Fillmore Heritage Center and have issued a request for proposals, due by April 24.

    "The city encourages proposals that creatively incorporate one or more of the following uses: performing arts, visual/media arts, food and recreation/leisure activities," said the announcement.

    The RFP is available here. Inquiries may be directed to fillmore-heritage-rfp@sfgov.org or 415-554-6475.

    BOBA GUYS OPEN
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally begun again at Blue Bottle Coffee. The corner of Jackson & Fillmore has been dark for more than two years.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta