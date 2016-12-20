Val Kilmer is Mark Twain at the Clay

Posted on December 20, 2016 by editors

cinematwainposter

FILM | ANDREA CHASE

The last generation or two thinks of Hal Holbrook when it comes to one-man shows about Mark Twain. Not to take anything away from Holbrook’s dry wit and perfect timing when performing Twain’s words, but Val Kilmer with Citizen Twain makes a compelling argument to join him as another master interpreter of those words. He will be presenting the piece one night only in San Francisco, December 22, at the Clay Theatre on Fillmore Street.

In Kilmer’s telling, the voice is deeper than Holbrook’s, the performance more physical, but the delivery is just as spot on. Kilmer is also more sardonic, yet finds an almost self-deprecating way with Twain’s take on humanity, making it clear that he doesn’t spare himself when passing judgment. He brings a contemporary vibe to Twain’s reminiscence about a particularly sadistic schoolteacher he enjoyed taunting, despite the teacher’s liberal use of corporal punishment, his still prescient take on politics and his unabashed love of adulation.

Distilling a lifetime of Twain’s splendid writings into a 90-minute piece cannot be easy, but Kilmer — who wrote and directed the play now filmed from a live performance for cinematic presentation — has made choices that are equally splendid, leaving viewers tickled and wanting more.

“Citizen Twain” is a thoroughly engaging reminder of why Twain is still a pleasure to revisit for both his biting satire and his uncanny insight about what makes people tick.

Instead of a general release, Kilmer is presenting his film one city at a time, hosting the screenings he calls Cinema Twain, and making himself available for a Q&A with the audience. More information about the December 22 screening at the Clay here.

  • STREET TALK

    BOBA GUYS COMING
    TO THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is nearly complete.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work has finally begun at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifted to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • A new beauty products shop, Space NK, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    And now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES
    ITS FILLMORE STORE

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed.

    Only a year ago, the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop.

    Now both are gone. No word on a successor.

    CITY PUTS YOSHI'S
    UP FOR GRABS

    Nearly two years after it went dark, Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant at 1330 Fillmore is still looking for new life.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers — and for local citizens to help choose among the ideas proposed. More information and applications are here.

    To stir up activity in the meantime, the city is offering to lease some of the public areas in the building to community groups. Book here.

