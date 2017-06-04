The art of neighborliness

Suzanne, wearing a hat from her collection by a local milliner, and George Burwasser.

LOCALS | BARBARA KATE REPA

Longtime locals Suzanne and George Burwasser practice the fine and gentle art of neighborliness.

Together for more than half a century, most of that time only a few doors from Fillmore Street, they have made it a priority to shop local and get to know the people who live and work around them.

They wander into neighborhood shops and talk with the other customers and salespeople inside. In restaurants, they strike up conversations with other diners who seem amenable. Just recently they met a local doctor and her husband who were dining beside them at Florio on Fillmore — and promptly invited them over for dinner a few weeks later.

Suzanne has a secret weapon: She’s a topnotch cook and an even better baker. “My mother was Irish and they’re not known for their fine cuisine, so it was a defense mechanism,” she says. “When we see someone new move in, I take baked goods over and say: ‘Hi. I’m your neighbor down the street. You must be frazzled from moving and need a little something to snack on,’ ” she says. “Sometimes it works; sometimes it doesn’t.”

Many locals get quiet distributions of homebaked cakes on birthdays and soda bread on St. Patrick’s Day. George says Suzanne is a master at sending hand-made Valentines and keeping in touch with more farflung friends by email. “She makes sure everyone and his pet duck gets a card on their birthdays,” he says.

They met as undergrads in Ohio — he studying geology, she first biology and then history — and started out as “just buddies,” Suzanne says, “watching the flotsam and jetsam going by at the student union.”

One of their first bondings was over books. Early on, they threw down a challenge: She was to read his beloved Steinbeck; he to read her favored Dickens. Then discuss. Their literary tastes didn’t always meld, and still don’t. George proudly shows off a tome he just acquired — a gift Suzanne snagged for him at Browser Books. It’s a compilation of the three novels Melville wrote before Moby Dick, which is still one of his all-time favorites.

“Chapter 13 is hilarious,” he says.

“It’s humorous now and then,” says Suzanne. “I wouldn’t call it hilarious.”

“For Melville, it’s hilarious,” George insists.

They married right after Suzanne graduated and loaded up all their worldly goods, including a motorcycle, into the car George’s mother gave them as a wedding gift, the same gigantic model used as Checker cabs.

Over the years, their jobs and additional schooling took them to Canada, to Saskatoon and Toronto, posts they now refer to as “educational,” especially when it came to the weather. “There was a lot of winter. And some summers were as unbearably hot as the winters were unbearably cold,” Suzanne recalls. After a particularly punishing series of ice storms in 1980, they drew up a short list of places with friendlier weather patterns, and San Francisco was at the top. They claim their minds were made up to move here the minute they stepped off the plane at SFO. “We just said: ‘Wow. It’s so beautiful.’ And whatever falls from the sky here, you don’t have to shovel,” George says.

Then began the search for a home that would eventually bring them to Bush Street, looking out at St. Dominic’s. Ever the geologist, George was armed with detailed seismic and mudline maps of the entire city and refused to consider any place that lacked a solid concrete foundation he could inspect. And Suzanne, ever the organizer, maintained a clipboard with a Venn diagram of requirements for a neighborhood they could call home, with shops, services and amenities within walking distance and public transportation nearby. They found all they wanted just near Fillmore Street, delighting in discovering the interesting new local restaurants and shops beginning to sprout in the 1980s and ’90s, and meeting the people who ran them.

For years they had a rule: After spending two hours or $20 on the street, it’s time to go home. But these days, $20 doesn’t stretch very far on Fillmore. They say they miss many of the spots they used to frequent back in those early years, especially Leon’s Bar-B-Q, later Chez Nous, and now SPQR.

“We’re still mourning the passing of Fillmore Hardware,” Suzanne says. “If they didn’t have exactly what you needed, they would know where to find it. And the Brown Bag — they sold nose-shaped pencil sharpeners!” She and a relative who was a teacher would buy them by the case as study incentives for students. “And I still have the world’s last supply of carbon paper I got there,” she says. “I’m waiting to go on Antiques Roadshow with it.”

“We still give all the new stores a try, but there are fewer things of interest now,” says Suzanne. Still, they keep hope alive by stoking their grand fantasy: They’ll come into a windfall, buy up the commercial property on Fillmore Street — and reduce the rent to make it affordable for neighborhood entrepreneurs and “people who have great ideas and want to try them out.”

“We would pop the bubble and do away with the crazed commercialism going on here now,” says George.

They purchased their home, a three-flat on Bush Street facing St. Dominic’s, in 1983. They live in the top flat, and the tenants they attract tend to stay. One was Richard Hilkert, the legendary bookseller and bon vivant who lived on the second floor for 27 years until he died three years ago. “Richard is still with us,” says Suzanne, with a nod to the church outside their window, where he is interred in the columbarium. “He said he wanted to keep an eye on us.”

Though both Burwassers are now retired from “paid work,” maintaining the flat and nurturing friends and neighbors more than fills their time.

George also regularly gives blood every six weeks or so, a practice he started in high school. A couple of years ago, he gave his 600th donation at the Blood Centers of the Pacific. “It can be a little uncomfortable, but think about what you’re doing: You have exactly what another person needs to stay alive,” he says. “It’s a way of returning value to the community, and almost anyone can do it.”

The passing decades have only stoked their mutual admiration, their appreciation for bad puns and their sense of fun. “Come on, folks, it’s life; it has to be silly,” Suzanne says. “If you can’t see some of the humor and irony in life, it’s not worth living.” She attributes their longevity together partly to advice from her mother: Have a decent bottle of Champagne in the refrigerator at all times. You’ll need it for both good and bad days.

It has worked. George and Suzanne will celebrate their 50th anniversary this month. They’ve been brushing up on their dance steps and plan to celebrate with a tasteful bash in a classic San Francisco setting with friends and family from farflung countries, as well as nearby neighbors — including their mail carrier.

  • STREET TALK

    AT LONG LAST,
    BLUE BOTTLE

    Neighbors eager for the special brew from Blue Bottle Coffee — and for new life on the corner of Fillmore & Jackson — are finally about to get what they’ve been not so patiently awaiting for the past two years.

    The grand opening is set for Tuesday, June 6. But first they’ll host a Friends & Family Day on Sunday, June 4, and they’re inviting the neighbors to stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a cup of coffee on the house. Pastries and Blue Bottle merchandise will be available for sale, with proceeds going to the Women’s Community Clinic on Fillmore.

    In still another sign of new neighborliness, Friends & Family Day will include afogatos made with Blue Bottle espresso and artisanal ice cream from Salt & Straw, which just opened down the street at 2201 Fillmore and is drawing long lines.

    YOSHI'S IS
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups met in mid-May with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. The liquor license is being transferred to Pacific Standard LLC. Stay tuned for more details.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: Saje, a natural wellness products store, at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • In the former home of Marc Jacobs at Fillmore and Sacramento — at least temporarily — is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that creates small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab has a six-month lease on the space.

