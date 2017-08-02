No Zen on Cottage Row

Posted on August 2, 2017 by editors

A PLAN TO build a Zen-style Japanese rock garden at the foot of Cottage Row has been derailed, at least for now.

In June, a committee of the Recreation and Park Commission approved the garden, which would honor the Issei generation of Japanese-Americans who founded Japantown 110 years ago after the 1906 earthquake.

But Bush Street resident Marvin Lambert, who has vehemently opposed the garden in a series of public hearings, threw a monkey wrench into the works by appealing the Planning Department’s finding that the garden would be an appropriate addition to the Cottage Row Mini Park.

Lambert’s challenge was to be heard by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission on July 19. But the sponsors of the garden pulled their project from the agenda as the meeting began.

Lambert spoke nonetheless.

“I hope we can now close the books on the proposed Cottage Row Zen Garden,” he said. “This proposal was based largely on lies, logical fallacies and other nonsense.”

Cottage Row was almost entirely occupied by residents of Japanese ancestry before they were interned during World War II. But Lambert said only the blocks east of Webster Street were historically part of Japantown. He said “faulty reasoning” was used in city documents that say otherwise.

“It’s not over,” said Paul Osaki, executive director of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center, who has spearheaded the project. “The garden proposal is not dead. It’s just in suspension.”

Osaki dismissed Lambert’s appeal as “an abuse of the system and taxpayers’ dollars.” He said supporters were returning to the Planning Department to figure out how to proceed.

“We’re going to continue on,” he said.

According to the latest count from the Rec and Park Commission, 100 nearby neighbors favor the garden; 10 oppose it.

EARLIER: “Cottage Row garden sparks a fight

Filed under: Civics, Home & Garden, Parks

« »

  • Current Issue


    Past issues

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups met in mid-May with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors, probably in the fall.

    BOBA GUYS BOOMING
    IN THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: Saje, a natural wellness products store, at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

  • Recent Posts

  • Meta