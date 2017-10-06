A gathering place in Japantown

Posted on October 6, 2017 by editors
Photo illustration of Benkyodo by Frank Wing

Benkyodo, with its colorful counter and corner tables, for decades has been a gathering place in Japantown for local business people, tourists and generations of Japanese Americans who love mochi and manju.

By FRAN MORELAND JOHNS

After turning out more than 800 dessert treats a day for more than three decades, some people might lose their sweet tooth.

But not Bobby Okamura, co-owner with his brother Ricky of Benkyodo, the Japantown fixture at the corner of Sutter and Buchanan.

“Well, I have to taste the beans while I’m cooking to make sure the flavor’s right,” he says, admitting that his favorite is Shiro an, or white bean. The beans eventually become filling for either mochi, a molded sweet and soft treat, or manju, a bean-filled delicacy with a baked outer shell.

Bobby Okamura was in the back bakery of the popular Japantown spot recently, taking a rare brief break from his chores. At the front counter, two teenagers were deliberating between blueberry and mango mochi, while a no-nonsense mother with a toddler in tow quickly pointed out her selections. Two elderly men sipped tea and chatted in Japanese at a corner table and other customers of all ages — these days a 50-50 mix of Asians and non-Asians — wandered in and out selecting mochi, manju and other treats.

Benkyodo was founded more than a century ago, in 1906, by Ricky and Bobby’s grandfather, Suyeichi Okamura. It was originally located on Geary Boulevard near Buchanan, where it remained until the store was forced to close during World War II. The senior Okamuras and their children were interned during the war at Camp Amache in Colorado. It was there that Ricky and Bobby’s parents met.

“I think it was hardest on the older generation,” Bobby says. “The kids just wanted to get on with their lives.”

During redevelopment, Benkyodo was relocated to its present site on the Buchanan Mall. Ownership soon passed to Ricky and Bobby’s father, Hirofumi Okamura. The two brothers took over in 1990.

Bobby Okamura with mochi and manju at Benkyodo, started by his grandfather in 1906.

Warren Eijima, 96 and semi-retired from his career in finance, still occasionally goes there for coffee with his son. Of the group of men who met often for breakfast at Benkyodo throughout the last half of the 20th century, he says: “They were a stick-together bunch.”

Riyo Kunisawa was a breakfast regular while she worked at nearby Kimochi. “I would come in early and go to Benkyodo,” she says. “The regulars now are most often the shop owners, merchants and other business people of Japantown.”

A fourth-generation family ownership seems unlikely. Bobby has stepchildren who live abroad; Ricky’s three children are grown and pursuing other careers. With the closing of two other Japanese confectionaries in the 1990s, Benkyodo became one of the few remaining sources of mochi and manju in the Bay area.

Asked if he might consider training a few young people in the art of creating mochi and manju so the tradition won’t die, Bobby says, “I’m not thinking that far ahead.”

For now, the shop is a family affair in ownership, management and atmosphere. Bobby’s wife Terri runs the front counter, where coffee, tea, deli fare and conversation are regularly served. Across from her, longtime family friend Benh Nakajo greets customers seeking treats to go.

Ricky starts the days off at 5 a.m. Bobby joins him later, and the others are there to open at 8 a.m. Benkyodo is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for the first and third Monday of each month.

Bobby and Terri close up together, but then stay out of the kitchen. As for dinner, Bobby says, “We get take out.”

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups have met with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

