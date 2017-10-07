Medical library is on the block

Posted on October 7, 2017 by editors
Architect Albert Pissis designed the library and the temple behind it.

LANDMARKS | BRIDGET MALEY

The classical Health Sciences Library at 2395 Sacramento Street may soon find a new use. California Pacific Medical Center recently disposed of its collection and vacated the space, the library having gone entirely digital. The building, which was designated a San Francisco landmark in 1980, is currently for sale at an undisclosed price, marketed as a “one-of-a-kind development opportunity.”

Situated at the southeast corner of Sacramento and Webster Street, the library was designed by prominent San Francisco architect Albert Pissis in 1912. It was built with funds donated by Dr. Levi Cooper Lane, a nephew of Elias Cooper, an early San Francisco physician who founded the Cooper Medical College. The core of the library’s collection came from Lane’s personal library; his last will specifically provided for a “monumental building” to house his book collection.

Cooper Medical College, the first medical school in the west, was located across the street in a Victorian-era brick building constructed in 1882. Later, the Cooper medical complex was acquired by Stanford University and housed Stanford’s medical school from 1908 to 1956. It was then Presbyterian Medical Center until the early 1990s, when it became CPMC. Pissis’s building continued to house a medical library, with a period of vacancy in the 1960s after the Stanford hospital relocated to Palo Alto.

The board of directors of Cooper Medical College purchased the land to build the medical library in 1902, the year of Lane’s death and bequest. However, before the institution turned to Pissis to fulfill Lane’s vision, a controversy ensued over the gift. The president of the college at the time was Charles N. Ellinwood, a prominent San Francisco physician and owner of the large home at 2799 Pacific, also a designated San Francisco landmark.

Ellinwood, who also served as the personal physician to Lane and his wife, Pauline C. Lane, claimed after both their deaths in 1902 that the couple intended to leave two-thirds of their estate to him. The faculty of Cooper Medical College, led by Emmet Rixford, exposed Ellinwood’s manipulation of the gift and removed him from the college administration and board. Lane’s legacy in both the library and the eventual merger with Stanford were secured. The 1906 earthquake further stalled construction of the library. Finally, in 1912, Pissis was commissioned to design it.

Albert Pissis, whose French-born father had immigrated to California, was the first San Francisco architect to attend the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris. Pissis studied in the atelier of Julien Guadet from 1872 to 1875. Supplementing his Paris studies, Pissis traveled throughout Europe to experience the great architectural monuments. He then returned to San Francisco, where after a short stint with an earlier mentor, William Mooser, he commenced a solo practice in 1881. By 1885, he found a partner in William P. Moore.

Prior to the 1906 earthquake, Pissis’s work included banks, hospitals, churches, homes for the elderly and commercial buildings, many with French-connected clients. Pissis’s two pre-earthquake monuments, the Hibernia Bank and Temple Sherith Israel, both survived the subsequent fire. When the temple, which shares the block with the medical library, was damaged in the earthquake, Pissis oversaw the repairs to it.

The Lane Medical Library followed Pissis’s Mechanics’ Institute library of 1909 at 57 Post Street, near Market. Both buildings are clad in Colusa sandstone, have majestic spiral stairwells and contain significant murals by esteemed California artist Arthur F. Mathews.

Clearly influenced by Pissis’s Beaux Arts training, the medical library has a three-part, classically inspired composition. The lower story is rusticated and separated from the middle story with a simple cornice. The central level has smooth-finished stone, with Ionic flute pilasters flanking large arched windows. The building is capped with a series of double-hung windows, a projecting cornice, copper detailing and a slate roof.

Inside, an entry hall with a beautifully executed four-story oval spiral staircase of Columbia marble leads to the main reading room, which houses a three-panel Mathews mural, Health and the Arts. Mathews, considered one of California’s most important artists, also trained in Paris. Upon returning to San Francisco, he became director of the California School of Fine Arts and married one of his students, Lucia Kleinhans, who also became a respected artist. After the devastation of 1906, the Mathewses opened an art furniture shop nearby at 1919 California Street. Their work embodied the Arts & Crafts philosophy, combining design, craft and painting.

The Mathewses’ murals, painted furniture and individual canvases are found in California’s major museum collections.

A hospital spokesman said no decision has been made on the disposition of the mural at the medical library.

The medical library's reading room.

  • STREET TALK

    YOSHI'S STILL
    UP FOR GRABS

    Five potential new owners have reportedly submitted proposals to take over the Fillmore Heritage Center and operate the spaces that once housed Yoshi’s restaurant and jazz club and an adjacent gallery and theater.

    The groups have met with city staffers and a community review panel headed by Rev. Amos Brown.

    “We are continuing the review and selection process and anticipate entering into negotiations with a finalist in the coming weeks,” said a city spokesman. A final decision will be made by the board of supervisors.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • Up the street, Mehfil Indian Cuisine has given up its corner spot at Fillmore and Clay, long the home of the late and lamented Alta Plaza. It will be replaced by The Snug, a new neighborhood restaurant and bar.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service at lunch.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again. Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, is moving into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    • Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is now open at 2130 Fillmore.

    • Saje, a natural wellness products store, is now open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    • 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, is settling into its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

