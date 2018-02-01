Historic Roos House finds its new family

Inside the Roos House, designed by revered Bay Area architect Bernard Maybeck.

In the dwindling days of December, an historic Presidio Heights Tudor sold for the first time — ever — making it the biggest single-family home sale of 2017 in San Francisco.

The home at 3500 Jackson Street, known as the Roos House, sold for $11 million, down from its original asking price of $16 million. Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Bernard Maybeck, who also designed the Palace of Fine Arts and many other important buildings, the seven-bedroom home offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space. In addition to spectacular views of the bay, it features a stunning great room with 20-foot ceilings and is situated on a coveted corner location just one block from the Presidio. Since its construction in 1909, the home had been passed down through family members, making this its first-ever sale.

The Roos House at 3500 Jackson Street in San Francisco.

At $1,067 per square foot, the home represents an excellent deal for its location, but it took more than five months to find a buyer. One reason, in addition to its eight-digit asking price, is because it is on the National Register of Historic Places, meaning there are restrictions on the renovations the new owners are permitted to make. The unnamed buyers, said listing agent Nina Hatvany, “are a family who will treasure it as it has been treasured by the Rooses.”

Patrick Barber is president of Pacific Union.

  • STREET TALK

    ASMBLY HALL OPENING SECOND SHOP ON DIVIS

    The dynamic duo behind Fillmore’s six-year-old Asmbly Hall — mom and pop Ron and Tricia Benitez, with their sidekick young Harlow — have successfully crowd-funded a second store at 624 Divisadero, near Hayes, in the building housing the new Emporium brewcade.

    Tentative soft opening is set for February 15.

    Their 1850 Fillmore shop has become both a social center and a fashion destination, offering what they call their “sophisticated prepster” styles. Now prepsters meet hipsters in Nopa.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

    NEWEST FILLMORE FOOD AND DRINK OPTIONS

    One of the most eagerly awaited new projects in the neighborhood finally sprang to life at the end of the year when The Snug opened its doors at Fillmore and Clay.

    It’s a clubhouse for millennials, with 18 beers, ciders and wines on tap — plus a creative cocktail list and a limited but inventive menu.

    • In the former Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore is a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now the Boba Guys are offering a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry. Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk.

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, Jane the Bakery is going great guns. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    Royal Indian Cuisine has taken over the longtime home of India Palace at 1740 Fillmore and refreshed the space and eliminated the buffet. Owner Ajay Khadka also has Indian restaurants in the Haight and on upper Market.

    • The windows are still papered-over and the paint continues to peel at 2043 Fillmore. So far nothing has come of Pascal Rigo’s talk of reopening a new La Boulangerie. Or maybe a rotisserie. Or perhaps a pizzeria.

    STILL MORE FASHION, BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    If you thought the fashion and beauty wave had crested on Fillmore Street, think again.

    Frame Denim, a Los Angeles label with “a distinctly European aesthetic,” has taken over the prime corner at Fillmore and Sacramento occupied in recent years by Marc Jacobs, and the all-black New York exterior has turned L.A. white.

    • The popup custom lipstick store that was temporarily on that corner, Lip Lab, has moved into the smaller space two doors south, formerly home to the creative souls at In Water florist.

    Velvet, a fashion boutique whose sister Joie is a few doors south, is open at 2130 Fillmore.

    Saje, a natural wellness products store, is open and smelling good at 1913 Fillmore, the home in recent years of the Ella Moss boutique.

    45R, a Japanese clothing brand, celebrated the first anniversary of its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    Frye, the 153-year-old bootmaker, opened its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is open at 2000 Fillmore.

