The Japanese Cultural and Trade Center when it opened in 1968. SF Public Library photo.

LANDMARKS | BRIDGET MALEY

Major portions of the Western Addition were wiped out in the name of redevelopment in favor of new plans that began to take shape in the late 1950s. This is reflected in the complex history of Japan Center, bounded by Laguna, Geary, Fillmore and Post, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Japanese families first migrated to the area after the 1906 earthquake. Census records from 1920 reveal a remarkable concentration of Japanese-American families living in the area between Bush and Geary. By 1940, this thriving community, with more than 200 businesses owned by Japanese Americans, was comparable only to Little Tokyo in Los Angeles.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor changed everything. With the American entry into World War II, all people of Japanese ancestry were removed from coastal locations to inland internment camps. This left storefronts, houses and apartments vacant in what had been a prosperous and active Japantown.

The Victorian-era housing and commercial storefronts that survived the 1906 earthquake and had become home to the Japanese community were soon inhabited by African-Americans migrating to the Bay Area seeking war-related civilian jobs. The black community thrived in the Western Addition and began to leave a lasting imprint of its own.

Fast forward to the early 1960s. Aging buildings led some to argue the area was blighted and overcrowded with substandard housing. Federal funding was secured to establish Western Addition redevelopment projects labeled A-1 and A-2. Opposed by leaders in both the African-American and Japanese-American communities, these projects eventually moved forward, resulting in extensive demolition of Victorian-era buildings and displacement of established residents.

Just one of a number of Western Addition projects of this era, the Japanese Cultural and Trade Center was a binational endeavor partially funded by Japanese corporations, with prominent Japanese businesses as tenants. The project was conceived in the 1950s, but did not gain significant momentum until the mid-1960s. A November 1959 Chronicle article described an initial concept for the center. Ultimately, a much larger three-block complex would displace more than 50 businesses and some 1,500 residents. Construction commenced in 1965 and was substantially completed in three years.

Designed by Minoru Yamasaki, with local architects Van Bourg-Nakamura Associates, the complex included shops and restaurants in an interior mall, a hotel and a theater, most over underground parking.

Yamasaki had been selected in 1954 to design the U.S. consulate in Kobe, Japan. His highly successful House of Science in his native Seattle was a centerpiece of that city’s 1962 World’s Fair. Yamasaki’s work on several corporate towers led to the commission for New York City’s twin towers at the World Trade Center, which he designed in 1964; construction on the twin towers began in 1966.

During this same period, Yamasaki was engaged in the Japan Center project. A recent monograph on Yamasaki by architectural historian Dale Gyure sheds light on his work and association with what has become known as New Formalism, offering a broader story than his best-known but  ill-fated World Trade Center towers.

Gyure says of Japan Center in his monograph: “He (Yamasaki) once told a reporter, ‘I couldn’t build a Japanese house if I tried … I don’t know how. I haven’t the training or the background for it.’ His sensitivity about the subject boiled over on at least one occasion during the design process. When Justin Herman, head of the Redevelopment Agency, advised designing the hotel rooms as authentically Japanese as possible, Yamasaki peevishly replied, ‘As I have told you before, I really do not know enough about Japanese detailing to feel adequate in this respect … Neither we nor Van Bourg-Nakamura are suited to this kind of Japanese detailing.’ Statements like these made the faux historicism of the final buildings difficult to understand.”

Ultimately, Yamasaki felt that the developer and the Redevelopment Agency did not execute the project he envisioned. The building interiors Yamasaki shied away from were designed by decorator Takenaka Komuten. The Peace Pagoda set in Yamasaki’s plaza was conceived by Yoshiro Taniguchi, a Japanese architect who had designed the Japanese Crown Prince’s palace. The complex’s boxy buildings are broken up by Yamasaki’s concrete panels and interspersed wood, evoking Japanese shoji screens. The central Peace Plaza opens up the otherwise walled-off complex.

The Peace Pagoda, a modern, concrete interpretation of traditional Japanese building practices, was deliberately placed at the center of the development. But unlike other elements of the project, its construction was funded through donations drawn largely from San Francisco’s sister city, Osaka, Japan. It was given to San Francisco as a symbol of friendship and peace between Japan and the United States.

On March 28, the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the complex, the Japantown community celebrated Japan Center, which has been both controversial in some aspects and successful in others during its five decades in the community.

  • STREET TALK

    TWO TOP TOQUES AT FILLMORE & PINE

    He’s not ready just yet to serve up the new name or the food concept planned for the now-shuttered and butcher-papered space on the northwest corner of Pine and Fillmore. But John Litz, who jettisoned the old Thai Stick sign last month, just introduced his partners in the venture he’s set to establish there: the top toque team of Sayat and Laura Ozyilmaz.

    Between them, the two chefs have cooked at five of the 50 world’s best restaurants, according to the respected San Pellegrino list for 2018, including: 111 Madison Park and Le Bernardin in Manhattan, Blue Hill at Stone Barn in Tarrytown, N.Y., Murgaritz in San Sebastian, Spain, and San Francisco’s own Saison. All are either Michelin two or three star rated. Currently the duo are owner-chefs of Istanbul Modern SF, a pop-up restaurant on Russian Hill.

    Insists Litz: “Our goal is delicious, casual, fine dining at reasonable prices.”

    TWO NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The LoMo got a notable new restaurant on April 10 when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened as Avery at 1552 Fillmore. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    COMING TO FILLMORE: WINE WITH VERVE

    The former Gimme Shoes shop at 2358 Fillmore — in recent months a series of pop-ups — now has its city approvals to be transformed into Verve, a wine store also offering tastings and other events.

    Verve already has a similar shop in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, where it offers “a curated selection of global greatest hits.”

    WOMEN’S CLINIC IS LEAVING FILLMORE

    Even after it was absorbed last year into the much larger HealthRight 360 organization, the Women’s Community Clinic remained in its home upstairs at 1833 Fillmore.

    But no more.

    May 4 will be the clinic’s last day of service on Fillmore before it moves to 1735 Mission Street, where it will join Lyon-Martin Health Services and Lee Woodward Counseling Center for Women.

    COMING: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore is being reborn as a shoe store. But while it will offer ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s won’t be like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which is building its first brick-and-mortar store. See more now at rothys.com, or visit their new store by mid-April, if all goes well.

    AU REVOIR, SANDRO

    The sleek Fillmore outpost of the chic French boutique at 2033 Fillmore is gone. Sandro was part of the initial wave of international chain stores that flooded onto Fillmore a few years ago.

    Like several other Fillmore fashion outposts, which have not all drawn big crowds, the lease was not renewed. Sandro’s fashions are sold downtown at Saks and Bloomingdale’s.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

