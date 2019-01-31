NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENT and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — much in the news during the fight over funding a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border — came under fire for having a “high perimeter wall” and “gun-toting security” around her home in Pacific Heights. A group called President Trump Fans posted: “Walls for her house are OK … but not us.”
In fact, there’s no wall around Pelosi’s longtime family home in Pacific Heights, although the red curb prohibiting parking near her house does have a fresh coat of paint.
POLITIFACT: “No, Nancy Pelosi’s home doesn’t sit behind a high wall“
