LA BOULANGERIE IS BACK — AND NOT BLUE

On Pine just off Fillmore, La Boulangerie has reopened with a new paint job — it’s no longer French blue — a new blond interior decor, communal seating and a few new staffers behind the modern counter.

Two tech execs who relocated here from the City of Light agreed it was a bit more global than Parisian in its presentation. “It feels more Nordic — Swedish, mixed with French,” said one.

Meantime, owner Pascal Rigo’s long-promised organic apizza shop at 2043 Fillmore likely won’t open until September.

COMING & GOING IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

• The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.

• The closet-sized fashion boutique De Novo, nearby at 2413 California for the past 15 years, is closing when its lease expires at the end of August.

• Behind the brown butcher paper now lining the windows of the empty Elite Cafe, Fillmore is getting a new eatery from that prolific Italian culinary stallion Adriano Paganini, founder of Pasta Pomodoro and many others.

• South of Geary, the heart of the old Fillmore has lost two more restaurants. The Korean-flavored Fillmore Social Club at 1521 Eddy, in the shadow of the empty complex that once housed Yoshi’s and 1300 on Fillmore, is now shuttered.

• And Isla Vida, the Afro-Carribean spot lauded just a few weeks ago as one of the Top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area, closed at the end of July and its kitchen equipment was hauled away.

LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

• Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce and Sorrel out on Sacramento.

• At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got three stars. Next door, the new Bar Crenn also got a star.

• And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which also got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.