Celebrating Fillmore as ‘the new Market Street’

Posted on September 2, 2019 by editors

FLASHBACK | BARBARA KATE REPA

After the 1906 earthquake and fire, when Fillmore Street was hailed as the “new Market Street of the municipality,” local officials marked its newfound celebrity with a ribald 10-day Fillmore Street Carnival in the fall that stretched from Fulton to Sacramento. 

Heartened by the successes of the first few carnivals, the sponsoring Fillmore Street Improvement Association vowed to make the 1913 event the biggest yet. Metal arches with elaborate lighting crossed the intersections, and local storekeepers were exhorted to decorate their windows and storefronts.

The carnival kicked off with an evening parade that began at Market and New Montgomery Streets, then came down Golden Gate to Fillmore. The processional was complete with bands and floats “constructed with the same lavish disregard for expense that marked the street decorations” — including one float featuring a Hawaiian scene with an active volcano.

“The spirit of the fiesta took complete possession of those who had come from many parts of town to pay their respects to Fillmore Street, and the fun was not long reaching the point of hilarity,” the Chronicle reported. “Midnight arrived all but unnoticed and the dance went on and on until the musicians finally packed their instruments and left the bandstand.”

There was behind-the-scenes drama in the hotly contested race to become Fillmore Street Queen and reign over the event. Though the winner would not be announced until opening day, a first-time competitor, Miss Ray Leake, considered herself a shoo-in. “Miss Leake has a host of friends working for her and they are all as confident that she will be returned the winner,” the Chronicle reported.

Alas, Miss Leake’s hopes were dashed in the early morning hours of September 26, 1913, when Miss Maxine Hutchinson, a resident of Fillmore and O’Farrell, was named queen, handily winning the race by more than 12,000 votes. Miss Leake was not mentioned in the top 10 finalists.

Succeeding queens were tarnished by bad luck and perfidy. The 1914 queen, Manilla Matney, who later became an actress, was reportedly injured in an accident at a local hotel. In 1915, Annie Rosenwein of Buchanan Street, a candidate for queen at age 16, pressed “statutory charges” against Henry J. Kearney, a carnival committee member described as “33 years old and married.”

    • After a 15-year run at 2413 California, the De Novo boutique called it quits at the end of August. The women’s shop was said to be squeezed out by its landlord, who levied a hefty rent hike to renew the lease.

    • Hot handbag and clothing designer Rebecca Minkoff also shut down the store at 2124 Fillmore and moved out even before the official closing date of August 30. Representatives at Minkoff’s New York headquarters would not say whether a rent hike or sagging sales drove out the shop.

    • The Reset, a woman-owned and funded fashion pop-up at 2053 Fillmore, is moving into Minkoff’s old storefront, and Garin, a luxury cashmere and CBD oil emporium, is replacing the Reset, with a launch party on September 19.

    • Continuing the exodus, London-based women’s fashion boutique Jigsaw closed its store at 2121 Fillmore after 12 years on the street and is shuttering all its U.S. outlets, plus some Australian and European shops.

    • On Pine just off Fillmore, La Boulangerie has reopened with a new paint job — it’s no longer French blue — a new blond interior decor, communal seating and a few new staffers behind the modern counter.

    • Meantime, owner Pascal Rigo’s long-promised organic apizza shop at 2043 Fillmore will likely open in September.

    • Nearby, the brown paper now lining the windows signals progress at the shuttered Elite Cafe. Fillmore Street is indeed getting a new eatery from that prolific Italian culinary stallion Adriano Paganini.

    • The news is out that Mollie Stone’s will be opening another market nearby in the old Lombardi’s building at Polk and Jackson.

    • South of Geary, the heart of the old Fillmore has lost two more restaurants. The Korean-flavored Fillmore Social Club at 1521 Eddy, in the shadow of the empty complex that once housed Yoshi’s and 1300 on Fillmore, is now shuttered.

    • And Isla Vida, the newish Afro-Carribean spot at 1525 Fillmore lauded just a few weeks ago as one of the Top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area, has closed.

