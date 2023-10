Posted on by editors

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein with 8th graders from Convent School on Broadway.

By CLAIRE FAHY

The New York Times

Dianne Feinstein was laid to rest last week with a funeral service on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, a fitting backdrop for a woman who was as much a symbol of the city as the Golden Gate Bridge is.

It certainly felt that way when I was growing up in San Francisco. I went to the same high school she did, the private all-girls Convent of the Sacred Heart.

